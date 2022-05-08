Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Evening brief: Sena, MNS in war of words over leaders' Ayodhya visit, and all the latest news

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion at 5pm.
MNS chief Raj Thackeray is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on June 5 (File Photo)(HT_PRINT)
Published on May 08, 2022 04:55 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi, Hindustan Times

'Lord Ram doesn't bless those...': Sena, Raj Thackeray cross swords over Ayodhya visit

Even before the heat of the loudspeaker row could die down, Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena have now crossed swords over the visit of their leaders to Ayodhya. Read more

Leaves of all Kolkata corporation staff to be cancelled amid cyclone Asani alert

Leaves of all employees of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) are being cancelled to deal with any emergency in wake of cyclone Asani, mayor Firhad Hakim said on Sunday. Read more

Former NATO chief says Sweden, Finland should apply for membership ‘now’

In an interview to CNBC, Anders Fogh Rasmussen said this is because Russian President Vladimir Putin is ‘preoccupied’ with Ukraine and, therefore, would not be able to do anything about it. Read more

Topics
mns shiv sena ayodhya
