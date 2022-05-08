Watch: Kohli shakes his head in disbelief after third golden duck of IPL 2022; Twitter says, 'can't see him like this'

It was yet another disappointment for Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli, as he was dismissed on a golden duck for the third time in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. Kohli was dismissed on the first delivery of the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, as Jagadeesha Suchith picked the crucial wicket of the former RCB skipper. Kohli was caught at short midwicket by SRH captain Kane Williamson, as he aimed to flick the delivery over the region. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

In what has now become a familiar sight in this edition, Kohli had a wry smile on his face after he was dismissed, as he put his hand on his head, seemingly expressing his disbelief. Kohli is enduring a rough patch in the ongoing season of the tournament, having scored only 216 runs in 12 matches so far.

After continued failures with the bat at no.3, the former RCB captain was promoted to the opening slot in the side's 9th match of the season against Rajasthan Royals, and scored a half-century at the position against Gujarat Titans. However, Kohli's run rate throughout the innings came under a significant scanner, as he took 53 deliveries to score 58, and was dismissed while trying to accelerate the innings.

This was Kohli's sixth golden duck in IPL history and third of the season. Interestingly, the last time Kohli departed on a golden duck in IPL before this season was five years ago during a game against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Earlier in the game, RCB captain Faf du Plessis had won the toss and opted to bat against SRH. Bangalore are currently fourth in the IPL 2022 table with six wins in 11 matches, and are in the race for playoff qualification. Their opponents SRH are also among the frontrunners for a top-4 spot, but are coming on the back of a hat-trick of losses after registering five straight wins in the season.

