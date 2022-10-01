Evening brief: September GST collection at 1.48 lakh crore, third highest ever, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

September GST collection at ₹1.48 lakh crore, the third highest ever

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue in September this year saw a 26% year-on-year jump at ₹1.48 lakh crore, the third highest ever collections crossing the ₹1.40 lakh crore mark for the seventh consecutive month on robust business activities despite global economic slowdown. Read more

Congress chief poll: It's Kharge vs Tharoor now as KN Tripathi's nomination junked

AICC central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry on Saturday announced that former Jharkhand minister KN Tripathi's nomination for the Congress's presidential poll was rejected as the signature of one of his proposers did not match and another proposer's signature was repeated, setting up a contest between party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor. Read more

Railways releases new timetable for trains, effective from today | Here's list

The ministry of railways has released its ‘All India Railway Time Table’ -Trains At a Glance (TAG), which came into effect from October 1. Read more

Gadkari tells Mercedes-Benz, ‘I can’t afford your car’. Here's Why | Watch

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways of India Nitin Gadkari had a message for premium German car maker Mercedes-Benz. Watch here

'Suryakumar Yadav one of the best T20 batters in the world': South Africa's Wayne Parnell

Suryakumar Yadav, currently ranked No.2 in the world in ICC T20I rankings, has been India's best batter in the shortest form of the game in the last 12 months or so. Read more

Here's how untreated OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnea) can lead to heart attacks, tips to prevent it

Obstructive Sleep Apnea is very common in obese people with short necks, which calls for asleep study or polysomnography to diagnose if there is loud snoring and other OSA-related symptoms. Read more

