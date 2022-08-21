Evening brief: Tejashwi Yadav says Nitish Kumar could be strong PM candidate, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘If considered Nitish Kumar may be strong PM candidate in 2024': Tejashwi Yadav

Nitish Kumar may emerge as a strong candidate in the race for prime minister’s post in 2024, his deputy Tejashwi Yadav said on Sunday, more than a week after the Kumar-BJP split brought the RJD back into power in Bihar. The question over Nitish Kumar considering to be the face of a united opposition in the next Lok Sabha polls has been asked multiple times since then. Read more

Vijay Shekhar Sharma reappointed as Paytm MD & CEO amid IPO slump

One97 Communications Limited, the company which owns the online payment app brand Paytm, will continue to be helmed by its managing director and chief executive officer Vijay Shekhar Sharma for five more years. Read more

Irfan Pathan's savage response to Waqar Younis' 'Big relief for India' tweet on Shaheen Afridi's injury

Pakistan legend Waqar Younis' tweet targeting the Indian team in his Twitter post on Shaheen Afridi's injury did not go down well with fans. Shaheen incurred a knee injury during the Sri Lanka Test series and the same issue has ruled him out of the entire Asia Cup tournament and the T20I series against England. But Waqar was more concerned with Shaheen's absence in the India game in their Asia Cup opener and India great Irfan Pathan has come up with a savage response of the former fast bowler. Read more

Kangana Ranaut to sue Filmfare Awards after they send her an invite: 'They want to give me award for Thalaivii'

This might take some effort to wrap your head around but Kangana Ranaut has decided to sue a leading magazine after they invited her to their awards night and wanted to award her for Thalaivii. Kangana shared a note on Instagram, explaining her decision. Read more

'Congress ideology in my blood....': Anand Sharma on why he quit top party post

Congress leader Anand Sharma - after resigning from a key Himachal Pradesh post on Sunday - reiterated that he "is a lifelong Congressman' and will stay committed to the party's ideology. His remarks came shortly after he resigned as the chairman of the Steering Committee for Himachal Pradesh assembly polls, delivering yet another blow to the party after its senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation from a key post a couple of days ago. Read more

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, in casuals, are setting couple fashion goals

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are known for their sartorial sense of fashion. The couple is always spotted decked up in attires that puit their comfort quotient forward, and is merged with style and sass. Be it their airport looks or their travel diaries, Shibani and Farhan are known for their fashion diaries. The couple are currently taking over Australia in style. The couple recently flew to the country for a vacation and since then, their Instagram profiles are replete with pictures and videos of their ventures in their vacation. Read more

