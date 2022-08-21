‘If considered Nitish Kumar may be strong PM candidate in 2024': Tejashwi Yadav

Nitish Kumar may emerge as a strong candidate in the race for prime minister’s post in 2024, his deputy Tejashwi Yadav said on Sunday, more than a week after the Kumar-BJP split brought the RJD back into power in Bihar. The question over Nitish Kumar considering to be the face of a united opposition in the next Lok Sabha polls has been asked multiple times since then.

But Nitish Kumar - speaking to reporters a couple of days ago - had clarified saying he was not considering the fight. “I have nothing of this sort in my heart,” he said. But he did underline that he would like to see the opposition united. “We will try to get the parties to move ahead together (in the run up to the polls). This would be good for people," he had said. The opposition has been trying to form a united front against the BJP ahead of the national polls. But the efforts have not yet reached a point of breakthrough.

Meanwhile, speaking to news agency PTI, Bihar deputy CM, Tejashwi Yadav said the RJD’s return to power in Bihar “augurs well for the opposition unity.” “A majority of the opposition parties - it seems - recognise the larger challenges before the country - the BJP’s hegemony.”

On being if Nitish was the top opposition candidate to be the face of the PM race, Tejashwi said: “I cannot claim to speak on behalf of Nitish ji or the opposition. However, if he is considered, he would be a strong candidate.”

The RJD leader further highlighted that Bihar CM has “more than 37 years of vast parliamentary and administrative experience”. “He enjoys immense goodwill on the ground and among his peers,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

