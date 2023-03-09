Home / India News / Evening brief: UN appeals for protection zone around Ukraine nuclear plant, and all the latest news

Evening brief: UN appeals for protection zone around Ukraine nuclear plant, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Mar 09, 2023 05:09 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has been held by the Russian forces for months, but operated by Ukrainian employees. (AP Photo, File)
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has been held by the Russian forces for months, but operated by Ukrainian employees. (AP Photo, File)

'Each time rolling a dice...': Warning after Russia strikes Ukraine nuke plant

UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi on Thursday appealed for a protection zone around the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine after another outage there, saying he was "astonished by the complacency" around the issue. Read more

'PM Modi playing with fire, Adani his proxy’: Telangana minister KTR's scathing attack

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday attacked prime minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party over the Adani crisis, calling Gautam Adani a 'proxy' of the PM and declaring 'intimidation tactics' would not work in the southern state, which is scheduled to hold an Assembly election this year as a fierce stand-off brews between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi and the BJP. Read more

Brahmapuram fire: Residents gasp for air as Kochi reels amid inferno aftermath

Kochi continues to reel under the toxic smoke billowing from its solid waste dump yard in Brahmapuram for more than a week as authorities have begun organising medical camps in several parts of the port city on Thursday residents complained of breathlessness and discomfort. Read more

Vidya Balan recalls how Karan Johar played Cupid between her and husband Siddharth Roy Kapur at his party

Vidya Balan married Siddharth Roy Kapur in Mumbai on December 14, 2012, The actor and the producer, who was the former CEO of UTV Motion Pictures, had dated for a couple of years before tying the knot. Read more

Watch: PM Modi sings national anthem passionately with Rohit, Kohli; video gives goosebumps in IND vs AUS Ahmedabad Test

The Day 1 of India vs Australia fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad was as much about cricket as it was a celebration of friendly relations between the two countries. Read more

Kriti Sanon's casual chic ensemble for the midweek is winning hearts

Kriti Sanon is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
kochi karan johar pm modi rohit sharma + 2 more
kochi karan johar pm modi rohit sharma + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out