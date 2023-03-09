Evening brief: UN appeals for protection zone around Ukraine nuclear plant, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times. Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has been held by the Russian forces for months, but operated by Ukrainian employees. (AP Photo, File)

'Each time rolling a dice...': Warning after Russia strikes Ukraine nuke plant

UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi on Thursday appealed for a protection zone around the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine after another outage there, saying he was "astonished by the complacency" around the issue. Read more

'PM Modi playing with fire, Adani his proxy’: Telangana minister KTR's scathing attack

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday attacked prime minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party over the Adani crisis, calling Gautam Adani a 'proxy' of the PM and declaring 'intimidation tactics' would not work in the southern state, which is scheduled to hold an Assembly election this year as a fierce stand-off brews between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi and the BJP. Read more

Brahmapuram fire: Residents gasp for air as Kochi reels amid inferno aftermath

Kochi continues to reel under the toxic smoke billowing from its solid waste dump yard in Brahmapuram for more than a week as authorities have begun organising medical camps in several parts of the port city on Thursday residents complained of breathlessness and discomfort. Read more

Vidya Balan recalls how Karan Johar played Cupid between her and husband Siddharth Roy Kapur at his party

Vidya Balan married Siddharth Roy Kapur in Mumbai on December 14, 2012, The actor and the producer, who was the former CEO of UTV Motion Pictures, had dated for a couple of years before tying the knot. Read more

Watch: PM Modi sings national anthem passionately with Rohit, Kohli; video gives goosebumps in IND vs AUS Ahmedabad Test

The Day 1 of India vs Australia fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad was as much about cricket as it was a celebration of friendly relations between the two countries. Read more

Kriti Sanon's casual chic ensemble for the midweek is winning hearts

Kriti Sanon is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON