Vidya Balan recalls how Karan Johar played Cupid between her and husband Siddharth Roy Kapur at his party

Vidya Balan married Siddharth Roy Kapur in Mumbai on December 14, 2012, The actor and the producer, who was the former CEO of UTV Motion Pictures, had dated for a couple of years before tying the knot. Vidya recently shared the story of how she first met Siddharth after an awards ceremony. She also revealed that it was filmmaker Karan Johar that paired the two together at his party, playing matchmaker with them. (Also read: When Vidya Balan said she 'shamelessly' asked Gulzar to work with her: 'Ek ad film kar lijiye mere saath')

The actor recalled that in 2010, she was at a high point in her career. She had been shooting for No One Killed Jessica, which was coincidentally produced by UTV, but hadn't interacted with Siddharth as yet. After a day's shoot on the drama directed by Rajkumar Gupta in Delhi, she flew down to Mumbai for the Filmfare Awards. She won the Best Actress award for Paa and was heading out for an early morning flight back when she was first introduced to Siddharth. They had a polite conversation about the film shoot and Vidya recalled that she found him to be a "very good-looking, charming man".

Speaking to the Humans Of Bombay in an interview, Vidya shared how they kept meeting up after their first meeting in Mumbai. She said, "Life was bringing us together a lot at that time. We ended up at a party together at Karan's place. Karan has played Cupid in this relationship. He invited me to a party at his house and I was a bit [surprised] because I didn't really know him. I [felt] how sweet."

She continued, "I went to his house and I didn't really know most of the others. I was a bit shy and Siddharth walks in and because we had just watched [a] play together, we ended up having a chat. That's when probably something happened that night. Later of course, I got to know that Karan had wanted us to meet. This was an intentional invitation. And it worked."

Siddharth Roy Kapur launched his own production house, Roy Kapur Films in 2017 and has produced films like The Sky Is Pink, Yeh Ballet, as well as series like Aranyak and Rocket Boys. Vidya was last in the Prime Video feature Jalsa and has two films, Neeyat and Lovers, due to be released later this year.

