Watch: PM Modi sings national anthem passionately with Rohit, Kohli; video gives goosebumps in IND vs AUS Ahmedabad Test

The Day 1 of India vs Australia fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad was as much about cricket as it was a celebration of friendly relations between the two countries. Known as cricketing rivals in the beginning, India and Australia are now strategic partners in various other sectors. The presence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Ahmedabad was a testimony to that bond. The Prime Ministers of India and Australia lit up the world's largest cricket stadium named after the Indian PM.

Modi and Albanese took a round of the massive sports arena on a golf cart before the start of the fourth Test match between India and Australia. Then the Prime Ministers handed over Test caps to their respective team captains Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith. The round of playing turf on a golf cart by the two dignitaries was applauded by thousands of spectators.

The two Prime Ministers also took a tour of the Friendship hall of fame at Narendra Modi stadium.

Watch: Rohit introduces PM Modi to India players, Kohli meet-up draws huge cheer

Amid all these glittering moments the event which stood out was when Modi and Albanese joined the Indian Australian cricketers for the national anthems.

Rohit Sharma introduced PM Modi to all the Indian cricketers. The PM shook hands with them. Albanese at the same time was being introduced to the Australian cricketers by Steve Smith.

Both the Prime Ministers and the cricketers then lined up for the national anthems. It began with the national anthem of Australia. Albanese, in a rare scene, was seen standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the Australian cricketers during their anthem.

It was followed by India's national anthem. PM Modi was seen singing the national anthem passionately alongside the cricketers and the huge crowd gathered in the stadium. Photos of videos of the moment that gave goosebumps to many went viral on social media.

Watch Video: PM Modi sings national athem with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma before India vs Australia 4th Test

As far as cricket is concerned, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. They decided to field an unchanged XI that beat India by nine wickets in the third Test in Indore. India, on the other hand, brought back Mohammed Shami in place of Mohammed Siraj. The hosts have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by winning the first two Tests but they need to ensure they don't lose the final Test in order to not only win the series but to also qualify for the World Test Championship final.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON