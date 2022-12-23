Evening brief: Virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang on Covid spread in India, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BF.7 and XBB: ‘India doing fine, masks hold little value if…’ says Dr Gagandeep Kang

Virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang on Friday broke down the current Covid situation in India in comparison with China and said India is doing fine and won't require travel restrictions but China will see 'lots and lots of infections', similar to what India witnessed during the second wave of the pandemic in April-May 2021, or in January 2022. Read more

Cirkus movie review: Unfunny and outdated, Rohit Shetty's brand of comedy touches a new low; Ranveer Singh can't save it

Should Rohit Shetty be apologising to Ranveer Singh fans for wasting an actor of his calibre in this mindless, dumb comedy? Or should he be apologising to his own fans for making such an outdated and unfunny film in the first place. His Golmaal worked in 2006. Read more

‘Finally found a man I trust’ : Imran Khan's ex-wife gets married for 3rd time

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham Khan announced that she got married to model and actor Mirza Bilal Baig in a ceremony in the United States. Read more

IPL Auction: Sam Curran shatters record to become most expensive buy in history, goes to Punjab Kings for ₹18.5 crore

Sam Curran, the England all-rounder, emerged as the costliest buy in the history of the Indian Premier League when he was sold to Punjab Kings at the IPL 2023 Auction for a gobsmacking amount of ₹18.5 crore. Read more

Year-ender 2022: Budget year-end trips to take in India

Year-ender 2022: Before this year ends, you have two upcoming holidays - Christmas and New Year - that can easily be transformed into long weekends. So, if you are someone who never got around to getting those leaves approved, planning a full-fledged holiday or want to travel on a budget, there are plenty of cheap places to visit in India. Read more

