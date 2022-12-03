Evening brief: Watch Sachin Pilot's video to welcome Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Sachin Pilot fixes specs and runs in video welcoming Bharat Jodo in Rajasthan. Watch

Congress leader Sachin Pilot ties his shoelace, stretches his body, fixes his glasses and starts running with the camera panning at the photo of Rahul Gandhi on the Bharat Jodo t-shirt that Pilot is wearing. Read more

Navy Chief on inducting women officers: '…looking at being gender-neutral force'

Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar Saturday said the first batch of Agniveers has been inducted, among whom 341 are women. The Navy Chief also said from next year women officers will be inducted across all branches and won't just be limited to seven or eight as is the case currently. Read more

Want to apply for duplicate driving license? Check step-by-step guide

If you've lost your driving license (DL) or need a new one for some reason, then worry not. This is because you can apply for a duplicate driving license, and that too, from the comfort of your home. Read more

10 opulent activities you may enjoy while on a cruise

Cruises are synonymous with high-end luxury and comfort amid the tranquility of an ocean, for they enable the wanderer within you cherish a sojourn in the middle of nothingness while waking up at the port of a different city every day. Read more

Mira Rajput: 'Nobody says star husband. Why is there a star wife?'

Mira Rajput is speaking out on being labelled a star wife whenever she is spoken about in the press. Since her marriage to actor Shahid Kapoor in 2015, Mira has become a content creator and YouTuber, as well as an investor, often championing homegrown brands online. Read more

Argentina vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022: What records can Lionel Messi break in ARG vs AUS Round of 16 clash?

It is turning out to be an exciting football festival for fans as the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar has thrown us some surprising results. Everyone witnessed Japan defeat Spain to qualify for the Round of 16 and also knock out Group E opponents Germany. Read more

