Sachin Pilot fixes specs and runs in video welcoming Bharat Jodo in Rajasthan. Watch

Congress leader Sachin Pilot ties his shoelace, stretches his body, fixes his glasses and starts running with the camera panning at the photo of Rahul Gandhi on the Bharat Jodo t-shirt that Pilot is wearing. Then the 45-year-old leader starts running as more and more people join him in welcoming the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan. "The entire Rajasthan is joining Rahul Gandhi in his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Are you coming," Sachin Pilot says in the promo video that he released on Saturday. Read | Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot appear together days after 'Gaddar' remarks

The tussle between Sachin Pilot and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot clouded Bharat Jodo's success in Rajasthan as the Gujjar community threatened to stall the yatra in the state unless their demands are met. And one of those demands was making Sachin Pilot the chief minister. Following the state government's assurance that their quota demands will be looked into, the community on Thursday called off their protest.

Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot too on Thursday put up a show of unity putting their disagreement behind them and assured that Rahul Gandhi's yatra will be successful in the state.

While the Gehlot-Pilot disagreement has been going on for a while, the latest addition to this has been Gehlot's 'traitor' comment on Sachin Pilot, which the Congress also condemned. In an interview with NDTV, Ashok Gehlot said Sachin Pilot is a traitor and had revolted against the party in 2020. He can never be made the chief minister, Gehlot said.

As the crisis was going on, Gehlot was campaigning for the party in Gujarat while Sachin Pilot joined the Bharat Jodo in Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress said both Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are important to the party. As Gehlot and Pilot appeared together, Gehlot said, "When Rahul Gandhi has said that our leaders are assets, then we are assets... where is the dispute then? This is the beauty of our party that after our top leader says anything, there is no scope (for further argument)."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON