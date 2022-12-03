10 opulent activities you may enjoy while on a cruise

Cruises are synonymous with high-end luxury and comfort amid the tranquility of an ocean, for they enable the wanderer within you cherish a sojourn in the middle of nothingness while waking up at the port of a different city every day. A cruise vacation is the perfect getaway to rejuvenate your soul and reconnect with loved ones where you unpack once and explore multiple destinations in one immersive trip, at the same time enjoying terrific value for money, with all your accommodation, main meals, entertainment and transport between destinations included in the price.

Even as most people continue to think of foreign destinations when we talk about luxury cruises, fact is that around India too one can experience the best of cruising experience, traversing along the Indian ocean. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Manoj Singh, Country Head India at Norwegian Cruise Line, shared, “If you choose your cruise right, you'll enjoy the freedom and flexibility to holiday your way, with no schedule to follow but your own. For Indian families and groups travelling together, there are a range of accommodation options to suit every budget, from solo cabins to balcony staterooms and spacious family suites, together with gourmet dining experiences, Broadway-quality shows and thrilling activities for the young and young-at-heart, such as the world's first and only racetracks at sea.”

Karthik Manikandan, Founder and CEO of GT Holidays, revealed, “One can visit exotic holiday capitals such as Goa, Andaman and Nicobar islands, Kochi, Mumbai, Ganapatipule, Diu and other similar seaboard destinations. Alongside, one can experience hospitality no less than royalty while soaking in the serene coastal beauty of the country. A misconception is that cruises are meant just for couples whereas there are family-friendly cruises too wherein children as well as adults have ample activities to keep them occupied. Whether you are an adrenaline junkie or love to read a book as the cruise sails across the sea, today’s luxury cruises have something for everybody.”

He suggested, “When you are there, don’t forget to indulge in the spa and salon services and have that much needed pampering sessions. On most occasions, the restaurants onboard offer a variety of cuisines, from authentic Indian to European to continental. Try out something new everyday and as an insider I would suggest to dine at different places and enjoy the best views that these restaurants have to offer. Soon, we might have Indian weddings on board luxury cruises to help life partners create memories for a lifetime.”