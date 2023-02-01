Evening brief: What Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2023 offers to Gen Z, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

What Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2023 offers to Gen Z?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled a pre-election Budget 2023 that cut personal income taxes to boost consumption while ramping up infrastructure spending to spur growth in an economy touted as a “bright star” amid a gloomy global outlook. In her 1 hour 25 minutes address, Sitharaman also tried to woo Gen Z or Generation Z. Read more

Union budget 2023: Earnings from online games to be taxed

Earnings from online gaming will now be taxed at source, the union budget which was announced on Wednesday stated outlining the government’s stand on taxing the space for the first time. Read more

Watch: Hanuma Vihari dares wrist fracture to bat left-handed for Andhra Pradesh after 9th wicket; Fans salute India star

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Andhra Pradesh captain Hanuma Vihari displayed an example of incredible commitment towards his side as he came out to bat despite a fractured wrist during the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. Read more

Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan film grosses ₹634 crore worldwide, highest ever one-week collection for a Hindi movie

With its box office day seven collection, Pathaan not only became the fastest Hindi film to cross the ₹300 crore mark after Baahubali 2's Hindi version, it now also holds the record for the highest ever first week collection of Hindi cinema. Read more

Charcoal mask to coconut oil, here are skincare products to get rid of in 2023

After a traumatic couple of years, where Covid-19 was the only thing playing on our minds, we have finally stepped into the year 2023, where normal things have started showing some kind of semblance and while we are almost at the tail end of January where Spring is not too far, it is time to change our skincare products with the changing seasons. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail