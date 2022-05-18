Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Evening brief: What Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict AG Perarivalan said after he walked free, and all the latest news
india news

Evening brief: What Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict AG Perarivalan said after he walked free, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
 A.G. Perarivalan, convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.(PTI)
Published on May 18, 2022 05:03 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Perarivalan celebrates freedom, bats for scrapping death penalty

In his first reaction after the Supreme Court decision to release him, Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict, AG Perarivalan, said that he firmly believes there is no need for capital punishment, amid jubilant members of his family and those of pro-Tamil outfits at his home. Read more   

WATCH | 'Made in India' anti-ship missile successfully test fired

The Indian Navy on Wednesday successfully test-fired an anti-ship missile developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Watch here

Video: In UP's Unnao, traffic constable cries inside police station; here's why

A traffic police constable in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao was caught on camera crying inconsolably inside a police station after he was allegedly humiliated by supporters of a BJP MLA. Read more 

Janhvi Kapoor’s trainer demonstrates exercises to combat back pain | Watch

The issue of back pain is faced by many. With the onset of the pandemic two years back, we moved our offices to our homes. Since then, work from home culture has been prevalent all over the world. Read more 

RELATED STORIES

Cannes Film Festival: Deepika Padukone opts for a formal all-black look for day 2, is spotted at India pavilion

Deepika Padukone chose yet another impressive outfit for the second day of the Cannes Film Festival where she is a member of the jury. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
rajiv gandhi assassination indian national congress congress supreme court rajiv gandhi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP