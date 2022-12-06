Evening brief: What TMC's Abhishek Banerjee said on Saket Gokhale, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Fearless, he stood against…’: TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saket Gokhale

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday described activist and party spokesperson Saket Gokhale as ‘fearless,’ after the latter was detained by the Gujarat Police for spreading alleged fake news on the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy. Read more

New level of threat: 2 power stations shot at in US, many without electricity

The FBI has been called in after two power stations in North Carolina were shot at, leaving tens of thousands of people without electricity. Read more

Malaika Arora says she discusses marriage plans and kids with Arjun Kapoor: 'I don't care duniya kya sochti hai'

Malaika Arora talked about her future plans with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor in the first episode of her show Moving In With Malaika. She made her OTT debut with the show, which premiered on Monday. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena Kapoor’s white sweatshirt, blue denims is the epitome of weekday chill

Kareena Kapoor is the epitome of casual fashion for us. The actor keeps slaying it in style with every snippet from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile. Kareena recently made headlines as she walked the red carpet at Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia. Read more

BCCI appoints former India all-rounder as batting coach of women's team, Ramesh Powar assigned new role with VVS Laxman

When India women take on Australia in a five-match T20I series later this week, it will have a new support staff member in Hrishikesh Kanitkar. The former India all-rounder, who was recently with the Indian men's team in New Zealand, has been appointed the new batting coach of the women's team, the BCCI announced on Tuesday. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Only 31% women own mobile phones, says Oxfam report on India digital divide

Less than 32 per cent of women in India have used a mobile phone - compared to over 60 per cent of men - Oxfam said in a report published Monday. Read more

How to remove glitter nail paint

Here's how you can remove glitter nail paint: Watch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail