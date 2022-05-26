Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Evening brief: Why Harsh Vardhan walked out of new Delhi LG's swearing-in ceremony, and all the latest news
india news

Evening brief: Why Harsh Vardhan walked out of new Delhi LG's swearing-in ceremony, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times
Former Union minister Dr Harsh Vardhan (File Photo)(ANI)
Published on May 26, 2022 04:57 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times

Why former minister Harsh Vardhan walked out of new Delhi LG's swearing-in ceremony

High drama was witnessed at Thursday's swearing-in ceremony of Vinai Kumar Saxena, Delhi's new lieutenant governor, as former Union minister Dr Harsh Vardhan walked out of the event complaining that seats were not reserved for Members of Parliament (MPs). Read more 

'Excellent meet with youngest-ever Punjab CM': British High Commissioner on Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday met British high commissioner to India Alex Ellis at his residence in Chandigarh to discuss on partnerships with the UK government in various sectors. Read more

As Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans demand ‘fresh content’, Dilip Joshi says ‘we're working hard each day’

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, will soon complete 14 years on air. In an interview, actor Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal, has talked about people criticising the show for the lack of 'fresh content'. Read more 

RELATED STORIES

Rasgulla chaat to Idli pizza: Interesting fusion recipes you must try at home

Craving for something different than your regular snacks? Summer is all about culinary experimentation and if you too are looking for some innovative food items, we have got you covered. Read more

Elon Musk just Rickrolled his Twitter followers and the tweet is now viral

Rickrolling is an age old Internet prank that many have used at some point or the other. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
delhi lieutenant governor harsh vardhan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP