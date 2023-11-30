Evening briefing: Exit poll results for 5 states tonight; big push for defence sector; and all the latest news
A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check.
As the results of the assembly elections 2023 are set to be out on December 3, let's take a look back at the exit poll results from the Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram, and Rajasthan assembly elections, which are set to be released today. While exit polls are often criticized for their inaccuracy, there have been instances where they surprisingly predicted unlikely outcomes accurately. In 2018, exit poll agencies demonstrated varying levels of accuracy in their predictions for election results. As we await the latest exit poll results, the reliability and precision of these forecasts continue to be a topic of debate in the realm of political analysis. Dig deeper.
More on assembly elections 2023 Election Exit Poll Results LIVE Updates: Predictions for Telangana, Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram
Chhattisgarh exit polls 2023 LIVE updates: Will BJP dash Cong's hopes of second term?
The Defence Acquisition Council, headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, granted approval for Acceptance of Necessity (AoNs) for capital acquisition proposals totaling ₹2.23 lakh crore. Impressively, 98% of this amount, equivalent to ₹2.20 lakh crore, is earmarked for sourcing from domestic industries, reflecting a significant boost for the country's defense manufacturing sector. Dig deeper.
Latest News
Amit Shah-Led High-Level Committee Greenlights Reconstruction Plan for Joshimath
India stands in the front of league nations: Vice President Dhankar
India News
PM Modi Empowers Job Seekers: Distributes Over 51,000 Appointment Letters at Rozgar Mela
India's Ambitious Defence Deal: 97 Tejas Jets and 150+ Prachand Choppers - A Comprehensive Overview of Features and Capabilities
Global Matters
"Divergent Perspectives on Henry Kissinger's Legacy: Leaders Pay Tribute, Social Media Labels Late US Secretary 'War Criminal'
Taiwan Leader Asserts: 'China Overwhelmed by Internal Challenges,' Deems Invasion 'Unlikely'
Sports Goings
Andre Russell, known for his candidness, deems it "madness" if India excludes Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the T20 World Cup squad next year. The West Indian all-rounder emphasized this point, underscoring the crucial roles these two players play in the team. Russell's straightforwardness reflects the significance he places on their contributions in T20 internationals. Dig deeper.
Entertainment Focus
Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film "Animal" is anticipated to have a significant opening, with trade experts predicting a weekend box office collection of at least Rs100 crore. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie co-stars Rashmika Mandanna and features Anil Kapoor in the role of Ranbir's onscreen father. The star-studded cast and director have heightened expectations for the film's success. Dig deeper.
Lifestyle and Health
Robotic liver transplant emerges as an advanced alternative to conventional surgery, wherein automated arms, instead of a surgeon's hands or laparoscope, execute the replacement procedure. This method offers a less invasive approach, augmenting surgical precision and yielding improved results compared to traditional liver transplant surgeries. Dig deeper.