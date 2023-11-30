Evening briefing: Exit poll results for 5 states tonight; big push for defence sector; and all the latest news

As the results of the assembly elections 2023 are set to be out on December 3, let's take a look back at the exit poll results from the Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram, and Rajasthan assembly elections, which are set to be released today. While exit polls are often criticized for their inaccuracy, there have been instances where they surprisingly predicted unlikely outcomes accurately. In 2018, exit poll agencies demonstrated varying levels of accuracy in their predictions for election results. As we await the latest exit poll results, the reliability and precision of these forecasts continue to be a topic of debate in the realm of political analysis. Dig deeper.

The results for assembly elections 2023 in all five states will be out on December 3 (ANI Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Defence Acquisition Council, headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, granted approval for Acceptance of Necessity (AoNs) for capital acquisition proposals totaling ₹2.23 lakh crore. Impressively, 98% of this amount, equivalent to ₹2.20 lakh crore, is earmarked for sourcing from domestic industries, reflecting a significant boost for the country's defense manufacturing sector. Dig deeper.

Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Andre Russell, known for his candidness, deems it "madness" if India excludes Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the T20 World Cup squad next year. The West Indian all-rounder emphasized this point, underscoring the crucial roles these two players play in the team. Russell's straightforwardness reflects the significance he places on their contributions in T20 internationals. Dig deeper.

Entertainment Focus

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film "Animal" is anticipated to have a significant opening, with trade experts predicting a weekend box office collection of at least Rs100 crore. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie co-stars Rashmika Mandanna and features Anil Kapoor in the role of Ranbir's onscreen father. The star-studded cast and director have heightened expectations for the film's success. Dig deeper.

Lifestyle and Health

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Robotic liver transplant emerges as an advanced alternative to conventional surgery, wherein automated arms, instead of a surgeon's hands or laparoscope, execute the replacement procedure. This method offers a less invasive approach, augmenting surgical precision and yielding improved results compared to traditional liver transplant surgeries. Dig deeper.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON