India stands in the front of league nations: Vice President Dhankar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasised that India stands among the leading nations in the domains of sky, space, sea, and land. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar (Twitter Photo)

Engaging with participants at the 49th Advanced Professional Programme in Public Administration (APPPA) and Officer Trainees of the 98th Special Foundation Course in New Delhi on Thursday, he quoted Swami Vivekananda to motivate the officers, stating, “Arise, awake and stop not till the goal is reached.”

He traced India’s journey from being the ‘fragile five’ to becoming part of the ‘big five’.

He noted India’s transformation into the fifth-largest global economy and its higher per capita internet usage compared to the combined usage of the US and China, facilitating direct substantial government aid to farmers.

“India today stands as the fifth-largest global economy and is poised to become the third-largest economy by 2030, it has already taken over the UK and France and will soon take over Germany and Japan,” Dhankar said.

Acknowledging the eradication of corruption within the system, he remarked, “Our power corridors are thoroughly sanitized of power brokers, liaison agents, and middlemen.”

Expressing admiration for the men in uniform, particularly during crises like cyclones, he praised their dedication and performance. “I am from Sainik School, Chittorgarh. I have a special inclination towards the men in uniform. After having been the Governor of the state of West Bengal, my respect for the men in uniform has grown even higher. They reached the highest level of performance, exemplifying their sense of duty with a sublimity and concern that would amaze anyone.”

Drawing attention to India’s ‘unrivalled genius’ in domains of AI, quantum hub, and 6G technologies, Dhankar stated, “Artificial Intelligence is only one facet. Disruptive technologies have made inroads into our houses, our drawing rooms, our workplaces.” Recognizing India’s leading role in adopting these technologies, he mentioned, “India is one of the leading countries that are focusing on this.”

Comparing India’s economic evolution, he highlighted, “When you started your career, the nation had a fragile economy, there was hardly any foreign exchange balance and the world ignored one-sixth of humanity. We did not have a global voice.”

Accompanying the VP were Shri Surendra Nath Tripathi, director general, IIPA; Shri Sunil Kumar Gupta, secretary to the VP; Shri Amitabh Ranjan, registrar, IIPA; Dr Sachin Chowdhry, programme director 49th APPPA, along with other dignitaries.