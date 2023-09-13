Evening briefing: Firm of Assam CM's wife in spotlight, Kejriwal quotes ‘Jawan’; and all latest news

The Congress party on Wednesday mounted a sharp attack on Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma even as he refuted allegations that his wife's firm received credit-linked subsidy from the central government to purchase land. Congress Deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi alleged in a social media post that the website of the Ministry of Food Processing shows Riniki Bhuyan Sarma’s firm Pride East Entertainments Private Limited receiving ₹10 crore as part of credit linked subsidy. Sarma refuted the claim saying “neither my wife nor the company she is associated with has ever received any financial subsidies from the Government of India”. Unsatisfied with the clarification, Gogoi said the ministry's website clearly shows Riniki Bhuyan Sarma’s name and the company she is associated with. The Congress leader also posted a link to the website which purportedly shows the list of companies and promoters who have received the ₹10 crore subsidy. Dig Deeper Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (HT File)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday asserted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the only political outfit that asks for votes on the promise of providing quality education. The AAP supremo, who was in Amritsar to inaugurate a School of Eminence, quoted Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan from his latest Blockbuster film ‘Jawan’ in which the actor asks people to choose their leader wisely. “In the movie 'Jawan', Shah Rukh Khan said not to give votes on the basis of religion and caste and instead ask them (candidates) if they can give good education and medical aid. Today, there is only one party - AAP - that asks for votes on the promise of providing education to their children,” Kejriwal told reporters. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Entertainment Focus

Sanya Malhotra is basking in the success of her latest release Jawan. She plays the character of Dr. Eeram in the film headlined by Shah Rukh Khan. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, when Sanya was asked about how challenging it was to play a character that was based on a real life person, she said that she had no idea about this until the previous day. Many have pulled in references to the Gorakhpur Hospital tragedy and Dr. Kafeel Khan being the source of inspiration for Sanya Malhotra's Dr Eeram in Jawan. When asked about the same in the interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sanya said, "I got to know about this yesterday. Shooting ke dauran mujhe nahi pata tha (I was not aware of this while shooting)." Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Remember when Pakistan's Inzamam-ul-Haq was given out in a controversial manner? The legendary batter had tried to block Suresh Raina's throw at the stumps during the high-voltage India-Pakistan clash back in 2006 at the Peshawar Stadium. The batting icon had become the third batter to given out obstructing the field in the limited-overs format at the time. On Tuesday, many believed India's Ishan Kishan pulled off an Inzamam when the wicketkeeper-batter caught a throw from a Sri Lankan outfielder in an Asia Cup 2023 encounter. Kishan's on-field antics have become a significant topic of discussion on social media. In multiple posts shared on Twitter, Kishan was accused of obstructing the field during India's crucial Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2023 against defending champions Sri Lanka. Some fans also praised the Sri Lankan side for not appealing against the Indian batter, who played a gritty knock off 33 against Dasun Shanaka's men at the famous R Premadasa Stadium. Dig Deeper

