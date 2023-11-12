Evening briefing: India votes against Israeli settlements in Palestine, Trudeau's accusations on India; all latest news

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has again accused India of violating the Vienna Convention as over 40 Canadian diplomats moved out of India at the request of New Delhi amid the ongoing diplomatic crisis. Trudeau recently spoke on the crisis and said if bigger countries can violate international law without consequences, then the whole world gets more dangerous for everyone. "From the very beginning when we learnt of credible allegations that agents of the Indian government were involved in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil, we reached out to India and asked them to get to the bottom of this matter. We also reached out to our friends and allies like the United States and others to work on this really serious violation of international law and sovereignty," Trudeau said on Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing. "If might starts to make right again, if bigger countries can violate international law without consequences, then the whole world gets more dangerous for everyone," he added. Dig Deeper

Palestinians clash with Israeli soldiers after Jewish settlers stormed the Palestinian West Bank village of Dayr Sharaf.(AFP)

India was one of the 145 countries that voted in favour of a UN resolution adopted on November 9 condemning Israeli settlements in Palestine. "Very glad that Republic of India voted in favour of the resolution. Israel's occupation of Palestine through settlers is ILLEGAL. Israel's apartheid must end NOW," Trinamool national spokesperson Saket Gokhale posted on X sharing the voting result. 18 countries abstained on the vote while seven countries including the US, Canada, Hungary, Israel, Marshall Islands, Micronesia and Nauru voted against the resolution. "By a recorded vote of 145 in favour to 7 against (Canada, Hungary, Israel, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, United States) with 18 abstentions, the Committee approved the draft resolution titled "Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the occupied Syrian Golan" (document A/C.4/78/L.15). By its terms, the Assembly would condemn settlement activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan and any activities involving the confiscation of land, the disruption of the livelihood of protected persons, the forced transfer of civilians and the annexation of land, whether de facto or through national legislation," the UN statement on the resolution said.

The Marvels, an all-female ensemble film led by Brie Larson, has scored the lowest opening for any movie that falls under the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As per Deadline, Nia DaCosta's superhero movie has managed to earn only $21.5 million at the North American box office on the opening day. The Marvels, made on a budget of $200 million, has opened in North American cinemas at $21.5 million on Friday. It's estimated to earn $47 million over the opening weekend, which happens to be the lowest for any MCU film in its one and a half decade-long history. In comparison, Martin Scorsese's period saga Killers of the Flower Moon, which was also made on the same budget of $200 million, opened at $44 million when it released in cinemas last month. However, the film saw a limited theatrical run as it would eventually premiere on Apple TV+.

It was another match for India in this World Cup, and it meant another half-century for Virat Kohli. The former captain continued on with his red-hot streak of form, with another fifty in his side's final league stage fixture against Netherlands, in Bengaluru on Sunday. Batting at no. 3, the veteran clobbered 51 off 56 balls, packed with five fours and a six. In doing so, he equalled Sachin Tendulkar's world record of 50-plus scores in a single World Cup edition. Sachin registered seven 50-plus knocks in the 2003 World Cup, and hammered 673 runs in total. Meanwhile, Kohli has now got seven 50-plus scores too in this World Cup, and until now has bagged 594 runs. But Kohli is not the first player to level Sachin's iconic record. Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan already achieved the feat at the 2019 World Cup, getting seven 50-plus scores and amassing 606 runs overall.

