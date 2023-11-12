‘Why rangoli?’: Google CEO Sundar Pichai shares top trending questions on Diwali

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai extended his Diwali greetings on Sunday and shared the top "why" questions about Diwali traditions on his X handle. Taking to X Pichai posted, "Happy Diwali to all who celebrate! We’re seeing lots of interest about Diwali traditions on Search, here are a few of the top trending “why” questions worldwide." Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google(REUTERS)

His message came with a GIF showcasing a lamp that had numbers from 1-5 marked on it. The numbers denoted the top five queries people worldwide were searching about Diwali. Tapping on the numbers unveiled the particular questions users were eager to find answers for.

Questions like, “Why Indians celebrate Diwali,” "Why do we do rangoli on Diwali," "Why do we light lamps on Diwali," "Why is Lakshmi puja done on Diwali," and "Why oil bath on Diwali" featured in the top five searches.

In response to the post, several people greeted Pichai on X. A user wrote, “Wishing you a joyous Diwali filled with love and light!” while another commented, “Happy Diwali…No Google Doodle ?”

Earlier, Apple CEO Tim Cook also took to X to wish Indians on the occasion of Diwali. “Happy Diwali," Tim Cook wrote on X while sharing a picture clicked by AFP photojournalist Chandan Khanna.

In October, Tim Cook emphasized the increasing significance of India for Apple's growth. He pointed out that Apple sees substantial potential in the Indian market due to its low market share in a large and growing market. This highlights Apple's strategic focus on expanding its presence and capturing opportunities in India to contribute to its overall global growth.