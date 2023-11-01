Evening briefing: Karti Chidambaram on Apple row, AAP leader's warning over Kejriwal's ED summons; all latest news

Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram has written to the parliamentary committee chairperson to look into the threat notifications that were sent by Apple company to almost two dozen Opposition MPs, journalists and researchers. Speaking to HT, Chidambaram, who is a member of the parliamentary standing committee on communications and information technology, said, “I am writing to parliamentary committee chairperson Prataprao Jadhav to call all the affected parties and the company [Apple] representatives. This is a very important issue. How can they [the government] claim that it is an ‘algorithmic malfunction’ when it affects only Opposition members?” Dig Deeper Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram (HT File)

The Delhi government and the Aam Aadmi Party will be run from jail if Arvind Kejriwal is arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on November 2, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Wednesday. The probe agency has summoned the AAP supremo tomorrow at 11 am, in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. AAP on Tuesday expressed apprehensions that Kejriwal might be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday. Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, the other two senior-most AAP leaders, are already in jail on similar charges. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

"Babar Azam kokhon bat korbe (When will Babar Azam come to bat)?" was the theme at the Eden Gardens even when Fakhar Zaman was clattering sixes. It didn't matter if the opener was back scoring runs, or that Pakistan were finally about to break their World Cup 2023 hoodoo of four consecutive defeats. It didn't matter if India weren't playing, or that there was equal support for Bangladesh. Kolkata had warmed up to Pakistan, a feeling the Men in Green have longed for amid their gloomy World Cup campaign and the tumultuous situation unfolding within the PCB back home. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

The trailer of Pippa, based on the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, was released on Wednesday. Taking to its YouTube channel, Prime Video shared the over two-minute long video. In the trailer, Ishaan Khatter is seen fighting alongside his fellow soldiers as India helped Bangladesh in its war against Pakistan. Ishaan, who plays Captain Balram Mehta, goes to the battleground after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared war against Pakistan in 1971. In the trailer, a soldier says ‘we fight like soldiers, we kill like soldiers, we die like soldiers’. Dig Deeper

