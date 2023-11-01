News / India News / AAP leader's 'Delhi to be run from jail' warning amid Arvind Kejriwal arrest fear

AAP leader's 'Delhi to be run from jail' warning amid Arvind Kejriwal arrest fear

ByVaibhav Tiwari
Nov 01, 2023 02:39 PM IST

AAP on Tuesday expressed apprehensions that Kejriwal might be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday.

The Delhi government and the Aam Aadmi Party will be run from jail if Arvind Kejriwal is arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on November 2, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Wednesday. The probe agency has summoned the AAP supremo tomorrow at 11 am, in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(PTI)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(PTI)

AAP on Tuesday expressed apprehensions that Kejriwal might be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday. Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, the other two senior-most AAP leaders, are already in jail on similar charges.

Asked about the party's strategy if Kejriwal went to jail, Bhardwaj said the senior leaders of the party would decide the future course of action.

"It would be decided by the senior leaders of the party. But if the whole party is in jail, then the government and the party would run from jail. And this is what the BJP wants is that everyone should be in jail... They want free education, free electricity, free water, free pilgrimage, hospitals, and mohalla clinics to stop but Arvind Kejriwal will not let this happen," he told ANI.

He attacked the BJP over the summons.

"Now it is clear that whoever is an obstacle for the BJP, they and their party leaders would be sent to jail, one way or another. PMLA is a law in which anyone can be sent to jail for years without any proof. When the whole nation is able to see this, why don't the courts understand this? Are the courts not able to see that the opposition leaders are being sent to jail one by one... In such a situation, we can only hope from the courts that they would stop the misuse of this law," he added.

AAP leader Atishi said on Tuesday that other INDIA alliance leaders could also be targeted after Kejriwal.

“Next they will target Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren since they have been unable to defeat him. Then they will target Tejashwi Yadav since they have not been able to break the alliance in Bihar. Then Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will be targeted,” she said.

Kejriwal had been questioned by CBI on April 16 in connection with the liquor policy case.

On Monday, the Supreme Court said that a money trail of 338 crore was tentatively established by the prosecution in the excise policy case. It later dismissed Sisodia's bail petition.

The BJP has called Kejriwal the mastermind behind the alleged scam.

Wednesday, November 01, 2023
