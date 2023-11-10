Evening briefing: Mahua's ‘Ram Temple’ plan claim, Sisodia allowed to meet ailing wife; and all latest news

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Friday alleged that a “nexus” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Adani Group are behind the Lok Sabha ethics committee report that has recommended her expulsion from the lower house of the Parliament. Claiming that the Adani Group and PM Modi were attempting to hide a “coal scam”, she accused the central government of using the inauguration of Ayodhya's Ram Temple “as part of this plan”. “We are one of the few people who are bringing this up. The entire idea is to shut them up, try and put them in jail, do whatever, keep everything quiet till January 22 when Ram Mandir will come... and the BJP will be riding high again. So this is part of the plan,” she alleged. Dig deeper

TMC MP Mahua Moitra (PTI)

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Friday granted permission to former deputy chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia to meet his ailing wife, Seema Sisodia, for six hours on Saturday - from 10 am to 4 pm. The permission was granted by Special judge M K Nagpal. This came after Sisodia on Thursday moved an application seeking permission to meet his wife for a period of five days on Thursday. Seema Sisodia has been suffering from an autoimmune disorder and multiple sclerosis. The former minister was last allowed to meet his wife in June. Dig deeper

Several Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Siddharth Malhotra attended the Dhanteras puja at the Dharma Productions' office on Friday. Pictures and videos of the event have been making rounds on social media where Karan Johar can be seen twinning with his two children - Yashi and Roohi - wearing a white and golden outfit. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal donned a yellow kurta with a white pyjama, and Siddharath Malhotra was seen in a pink kurta and white pyjama. Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor also attended the puja. Dig deeper

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan on Thursday night hosted a star-studded Diwali party at her residence in Mumbai which was attended by several celebrities including the rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, and Punit Malhotra. Several pictures from the bash have been circulating on social media. Sara donned a shimmery elegance to her Diwali celebrations with her golden and off-white ensemble - a bralette, cape jacket, and palazzo pants. She chose minimal accessories to glam up the outfit, including jhumkis. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has revealed that after the stepping down of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma was not up for India's captaincy in all three formats, but eventually had to say yes to the ex-captain. "Rohit Sharma wasn't keen (on taking up India's captaincy in all three formats). It had gone to a stage where I told him 'you'll have to say yes otherwise I'll make the announcement.' Because he is an outstanding captain. And after Virat Kohli left, he was the best man to lead India. I am not surprised by what I am seeing," Ganguly said in a chat with Kolkata TV. Dig deeper