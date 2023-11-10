Congress leader says some party members 'hate' Lord Ram; prompts Himanta Biswa Sarma's jibe

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday took a jibe at the Congress after one of its leaders was heard on camera saying that some leaders in the grand old party hate Lord Ram.



Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who contested the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, told news agency ANI,"Someone who hates Lord Ram cannot be a Hindu. The whole world knows about attempts to stall the construction of Ram temple. Who hates Ram and who is devoted to the deity, I don't think it is a mystery. Being a Congress member does not mean truth is not told. I have felt that there are some Congress leaders who hate both Ram and Ram temple".



Sharing a video clip of Krishnam's remark, Sarma took to social media platform X and said,"Senior Cong leader & Family loyalist, Acharya Pramod ji confirms what I have been saying- Fearing a particular vote bank, Congress is “allergic” to Prabhu Shri Ram".



“The proof is Before polls, you will find their leaders and so called Hanuman Bhakts visiting every temple *except* Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. My challenge remains -when will they visit Ram Lalla Virajman ? My sympathies with Acharya ji, Congressis will abuse him for speaking in favour of Prabhu Shri Ram”, he said.



Responding to Krishnam's remark, the Congress said it was his personal opinion. “Whatever Acharya Pramod Krishnam has said is his personal opinion...Congress respects all religions and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is the biggest example of it”, Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely told ANI.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.