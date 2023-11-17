Evening briefing: PM Modi's AI warning; Ashneer Grover on being stopped at airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the threat of deepfake technology, sharing his experience of watching a manipulated video of himself doing Garba, an Indian dance form. He warned that deepfakes, generated through artificial intelligence, can trigger significant crises and contribute to discontent in a diverse society. Modi emphasized the lack of a reliable verification system for a substantial section of society. The Prime Minister's comments follow the viral spread of a deepfake video featuring actor Rashmika Mandanna, prompting calls for regulatory measures. The Union ministry of electronics and IT recently directed social media platforms to combat misinformation and deepfakes in accordance with Indian law. Dig Deeper

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses 'Diwali Milan', at BJP HQ in New Delhi. (PTI)

More on deepfakes: YouTube to penalise creators who don't reveal use of deepfake in videos. Dig Deeper

94% deepfake adult content videos targets entertainment industry celebs: Survey. Dig Deeper

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover was prevented from leaving the country by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) following the issuance of a lookout circular in connection with the alleged fraud case involving BharatPe. Grover, not summoned previously, expressed surprise as he had travelled internationally four times since the FIR was filed in May without issues. He emphasised his cooperation with the investigation and asserted that he was not a flight risk. The EOW's probe revealed the alleged use of backdated invoices by recruitment firms linked to Grover for fund diversion. The co-founder and his wife were stopped at the airport while travelling to New York. Dig Deeper

More on Ashneer Grover: FIR against BharatPe's Ashneer Grover, family for ₹81 crore alleged fintech fraud. Dig Deeper

‘Can’t give clean chit to yourself’, Delhi HC tells Ashneer Grover, declines relief. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

'Should I resign or run govt from jail, ask people': Kejriwal to AAP workers. Dig Deeper

4th pillar of IPEF will enhance information sharing among its members: Piyush Goyal. Dig Deeper

Telangana assembly polls: Congress releases manifesto, lists out 6 guarantees. Dig Deeper

India News

Kulgam encounter: Five terrorists killed in Kashmir; carried out multiple attacks in past. Dig Deeper

‘Need to see G20 outcome on climate transferred to COP28’: Majid Al Suwaidi. Dig Deeper

Eight killed, three injured as pick-up vehicle falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Nainital. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Israel soldier Noa Marciano's body found; Afghanistan's peace appeal to UN. Dig Deeper

Illegal Chinese-owned biolab in California busted with pathogens labeled ‘HIV’ and ‘Ebola’. Dig Deeper

About 250 Rohingya refugees in Indonesia sent back to sea. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

India, led by Rohit Sharma, has reached the final of the World Cup 2023, winning all 10 matches so far. In the semi-finals against New Zealand, they faced minimal challenges, marking their first victory against New Zealand in a World Cup knockout since 2003. Facing Australia in the final, the teams began the tournament against each other and last met in a World Cup final 20 years ago in 2003. India is considered the stronger team this time. Rohit Sharma will be the fourth captain to lead India in a men's World Cup final, with previous victories in 1983 and 2011 but a loss in 2003. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Park Hyung Sik, known for his roles in K-dramas like "Strong Woman Do Bong Soon" and "Suits," made a special appearance with co-star Park Bo Young in "Strong Girl Nam Soon." In an exclusive interview, he shared his delight at revisiting their characters and meeting Park Bo Young after six years. He highlighted her growth and maturity. Park Hyung Sik, who started his career in the K-pop group ZE:A, emphasized his criteria for choosing roles, aiming for immersion and empathy. He expressed a desire to explore genres like noir or fantasy. The actor, appreciative of global fans, revealed his love for Indian food and movies, expressing a wish to visit India. He will be seen in the upcoming medical romantic comedy, "Doctor Slump," with Park Shin Hye. Looking ahead to 2024, his heartfelt wish is for everyone to be healthy and happy. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

The Zika virus is on the rise in Maharashtra, with at least seven cases reported. A 64-year-old woman from Pune is the latest case, displaying symptoms such as fever, body ache, rashes, and joint pain. Pregnant women are especially advised to take precautions, as the virus can lead to complications during pregnancy or birth defects. Zika cases are also spreading in Karnataka. Most people infected with the Zika virus do not develop symptoms, but those who do report symptoms such as rash, fever, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, and headache. The virus is transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning

