Evening briefing: UK PM Sunak praises Modi ahead of G20 Summit, SC protects Editors Guild; all the latest news

Britain Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday said it is the "right country" at the "right time" to hold the G20 presidency, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership over the last year. India’s presidency of the bloc came when the world is facing innumerable challenges, the UK PM told news agency on PTI just days ahead of the G20 summit on September 9-10. "This country's scale, diversity and its extraordinary successes means India is the right country at the right time to hold the G20 Presidency. I pay tribute to Prime Minister Modi's leadership over the last year and it’s wonderful to see India showing such global leadership," he said. Rishi Sunak- the first Indian-origin prime minister of UK- said the relationship between the UK and India will define the future of the two countries even more than it is defining the present. Dig deeper

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File)(Reuters)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday protected the Editors Guild of India and three of its journalists from arrest in two criminal cases related to the release of a fact-finding report on ethnic violence in the northeastern state of Manipur. A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud agreed to hear the petition on Monday and directed a copy of the petition to be provided to the Manipur government for further instructions. Senior advocate Shyam Divan represented the President of the Editors Guild, asserting that a situation of "very grave urgency" had arisen following the publication of the fact-finding report on September 2. Dig deeper

More news on Manipur violence: Curfew imposed in 5 Manipur districts amid call for removal of barricade

Latest News

Amazon is facing competition from a Chinese company called Temu in many countries, even though it was initially launched with a focus on customers in the United States. Dig deeper

Some of the foreign delegates who arrived in the country ahead of the G20 Summit had the opportunity to try out UPI technology and said they had a great experience using it. Dig deeper

India News

The Union Cabinet approves Rs.3,760 crore Viability Gap Funding (VGF) for creating battery energy storage system. The decision was taken in the meeting of the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, chaired by PM Modi. Dig deeper

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose resigned from the BJP on Wednesday saying ‘he said he received no support from the BJP’ - ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2024. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Ukraine got Rustem Umerov appointed as defence minister after the country's president Volodymyr Zelensky proposed him to replace Oleksii Reznikov. As Russia's invasion entered 19th month, Zelensky said that new approaches and other forms of interaction with the military and society were needed. "Our main objective is victory," Rustem Umerov wrote on Facebook after parliament voted to back him, adding, "I will do everything possible and impossible for Ukraine's victory - when we will liberate every centimetre of our country and each our person." Dig deeper

Entertainment focus

Ahead of daughter Paloma's debut in Avnish Barjatya's romantic film Dono, Poonam Dhillon addressed the ‘nepotism debate’. The film is produced by Rajshri Films and directed by Sooraj Barjatya's son. “There's this thing in our industry that you have the reach, you're a star… I've so much regard for the Rajshri banner, I've never worked with them. I've seen Sooraj ji's films. Personally, I didn't know him much other than ‘hello, hi.’ There's no question of me calling Sooraj ji and telling him that my daughter wants to be an actor. That never happened,” Poonam said in a new segment released on the YouTube channel of Rajshri Unplugged. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Understanding the attachment style of a person and then finding ways to involve them in a relationship without triggering them demands a lot of compromises, understanding and effort from both ends. In a relationship, people with completely opposite attachment styles can also exist. Avoidant, anxious, disorganised and secure attachment styles are the four types of attachment styles that people show in any kind of a relationship. Therapist Alex Bishop addressed the signs of disorganised attachment style in a relationship and noted down a few signs that can help us in understanding. Dig deeper

Sports goings

A sea of change has swept through the cricketing landscape since the last 50-over World Cup graced English shores. Those were the days untouched by the Covid-19 pandemic, and the world witnessed Roger Federer's last Wimbledon final hurrah. Saliva still held its place as a legitimate tool to enhance the ball's shine, and batters were commonly known as batsmen. Here's another fascinating trivia: Barring Kane Williamson, all 10 team captains have stepped down from their roles, MS Dhoni was still an active player and Rohit Sharma was struggling to break into India's Test XI. Dig deeper

