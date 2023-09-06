News / India News / ‘Great experience': Foreign delegates after using UPI for transactions in the country

‘Great experience': Foreign delegates after using UPI for transactions in the country

BySreelakshmi B
Sep 06, 2023 06:35 PM IST

The central govt offered practical demonstrations of UPI to approximately 1,000 foreign delegates.

After getting the opportunity to try out the Unified Payments Interface technology developed by India, foreign delegates who arrived in the country ahead of the G20 summit, hailed the initiative and said that they had a “great” experience using UPI. One of the delegates said, “I have been using the G20 UPI application…has been great. I was able to give my first transactions… Monday afternoon. Made a transaction in some small stores… we were buying cokes and chocolates and medicine actually and it's been really good… For me as coming from abroad it is a really great experience to feel included by using the UPI network…”

Foreign delegate praises UPI in video.(X/NPCI)
Another delegate commented, “First time for me… experienced the UPI network. I have been in India a few times but I have been left to cash and credit cards…”

In light of India's G20 Presidency, the government highlighted the country's digital public goods and its 'Digital India' initiative. As part of this effort, the central government offered practical demonstrations to approximately 1,000 foreign delegates visiting the event. These demonstrations focussed on the technology behind UPI wallets and showcased how convenient it is to make payments using this homegrown solution.

"Foreign delegates or participants will be given 500-1,000 in their UPI wallets for doing UPI transactions,” a government official told ANI earlier, adding it has earmarked around 10 lakhs for it.

UPI payment system has become hugely popular for retail digital payments in the country and its adoption is increasing at a rapid pace. The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions crossed the 10 billion mark in the month of August. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) posted on X earlier, "Drumroll please! UPI has just shattered records with an astonishing 10 billion plus transactions. Join us in celebrating this incredible milestone and the power of digital payments. Let's keep the momentum going and continue to revolutionize the way we make transactions with UPI! "

