German minister ‘fascinated’ as he checks out India's UPI system

The German embassy in India on Sunday lauded India's digital infrastructure and termed it one of the country's success stories. The praise came after Germany's Federal Minister for Digital and Transport, Volker Wissing used UPI to make a transaction in India and was left “fascinated.” German ambassador checks out the UPI system.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) the German embassy in India said, “One of India’s success story is digital infrastructure. UPI enables everybody to make transactions in seconds. Millions of Indians use it. Federal Minister for Digital and Transport @Wissing was able to experience the simplicity of UPI payments first hand and is very fascinated!”

The embassy also posted a video of the minister checking out the UPI.

Volker Wissing visited India to attend the G20 summit. Wissing attended the G20 Digital Ministers Meeting in Bengaluru on August 19. In a post on X, the German Embassy in India stated, "G20 Digital Ministers meeting in Bangalore is about to start. Minister @Wissing&our great host Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw have an insightful discussion on deepening Indo-German cooperation in IT and especially AI through our Digital Dialogue."

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is a mobile-based fast payment system invented in India. It facilitates customers to make round-the-clock payments instantly. So far, Sri Lanka, France, UAE, and Singapore have partnered with India on emerging fintech and payment solutions. India and Singapore signed a groundbreaking agreement in February 2023 to link their respective payment systems. France too took a significant step towards embracing India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment mechanism. An agreement was reached between India and France to enable the use of UPI for transactions, starting from the iconic and popular tourist destination, the Eiffel Tower.

(With inputs from ANI)

