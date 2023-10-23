News / India News / Evening briefing: World's most toxic air in Delhi; toll in B'desh train accident rises to 15; and all the latest news

Evening briefing: World's most toxic air in Delhi; toll in B'desh train accident rises to 15; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Oct 23, 2023 06:44 PM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out.

Delhi recorded the world's most toxic air on Monday morning. The national capital's air quality index rose to as high as 346 early on Monday, the highest among 110 global cities tracked by IQ Air. Several factors such as stubble burning, pollution from vehicles, construction and coal-fired power plants contributed to this. Anju Goel, an air quality research fellow at The The Energy and Resources Institute, told Bloomberg that the poor AQI is due to a drop in temperature and slow wind speeds which affected the dispersal of pollution. As per IQ Air data, Delhi recorded particulate matter (PM 2.5) of 296 micrograms per cubic meter of air, which is almost 20 times the WHO's recommended level of 15.

Commuters out on a smoggy morning amid rising air pollution near Mandi House in New Delhi on October 23.(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
Commuters out on a smoggy morning amid rising air pollution near Mandi House in New Delhi on October 23.(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

More on Delhi's poor air quality: As air quality worsens, AAP govt orders using dust suppressants. Dig deeper.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

On air pollution in Delhi, minister Gopal Rai says next two weeks are crucial. Dig deeper.

In Bangladesh, the toll due to a collision between a passenger train and a goods train has increased to 15. The incident took place in Bhairab, about 80 kilometres from the capital Dhaka. Several people are feared injured as local media reported quoting witnesses that many people were trapped under the train. Train services to other parts of the country remained suspended following the accident. Dig deeper.

Latest News

Akhilesh Yadav's witty reply on 'Future PM' poster amid INDIA row. Dig deeper.

Owaisi hits out at BJP for revoking suspension of Telangana MLA Raja Singh. Dig deeper.

India News

'Wasn't Mamata Banerjee...': BJP MLA's charge in Mahua Moitra ‘cash for query’ row. Dig deeper.

Why did the Indian stock market plunge today? Dig deeper.

Global Matters

Book critical of Ming emperor recalled. Xi Jinping didn't like it because…Dig deeper.

Elite unit of Israeli agents formed to eliminate every Hamas terrorist involved in October 7 massacre. Dig deeper.

Entertainment

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, Suniel Shetty, and Sanjay Dutt have paid tribute to former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi who died on Monday. Bedi, 77, died after battling a prolonged illness. The late sportsperson is survived by his wife Anju, son Angad Bedi and daughter-in-law Neha Dhupia. "Growing up our lives are moulded by the spirit, the gusto and sheer grace of people who we see and experience around us. Mr #BishanSinghBedi was one of them. May God bless his soul & thank u Sir for teaching us so much about sports & life. You will be missed immensely. RIP," Shah Rukh Khan wrote on X. Dig deeper.

Sports Goings

Several members of the cricket fraternity also paid homage to the former India captain. “Bishan Singh bedi. One of our best is no more. It’s a loss to our cricketing fraternity. My deep condolences to his family,” Irfan Pathan said. “Sad to hear the demise of Shri Bishan Singh Bedi. Indian Cricket has lost an icon today. Bedi Sir defined an era of cricket and he left an indelible mark on the game with his artistry as a spin bowler and his impeccable character. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time,” the BCCI secretary said. Legendary Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh also extended his condolences to Bedi's family on X. Dig deeper.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out