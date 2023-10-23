Owaisi hits out at BJP for revoking suspension of Telangana MLA Raja Singh

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for revoking suspension of its Telangana MLA T Raja Singh, against whom the party had initiated action last year for his alleged derogatory comments on prophet Mohammed and giving him a party ticket for November 30 election. Telangana is set to go to the polls in a single phase on November 30. (ANI file photo)

“@narendramodi has rewarded his dear “fringe element.” Quite sure that Nupur Sharma will also get her blessings from the PM. Hate speech is the fastest way to a promotion in Modi’s BJP,” Owaisi posted on X (formerly Twitter), responding to the lifting of Singh’s suspension.

The BJP leadership revoked the suspension of Raja Singh, MLA from Goshamahal in Hyderabad in the outgoing Telangana Legislative Assembly, considering his explanation in response to the show cause notice served by the party earlier, Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said in a statement on Sunday.

In August last year, Raja Singh was suspended from the party following his alleged controversial remarks against “Islam and Prophet Mohammed” in a video which was later pulled down by the social media platform on which it was uploaded.

He was arrested under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act.

However, the Telangana high court in November 2022 had set aside the PD Act invoked against him.

Later, he was granted bail.

Singh, in a video message, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda, general secretary BL Santhosh, Union minister and Telangana BJP unit chief Kishan Reddy and other state leaders for revoking his suspension.

He also thanked the party leadership for giving him a ticket to contest from his Goshamahal assembly seat for the November 30 polls.

Goshamahal is one of the 15 assembly constituencies in Hyderabad and had represented it since Telangana was formed in 2014. In 2009, Goshamahal in unified Andhra was won by Congress.

Telangana is set to go to the polls in a single phase on November 30, while the results will be declared on December 3.

