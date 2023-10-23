Akhilesh Yadav's witty reply on 'Future PM' poster amid INDIA row

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday dismissed the ‘Future PM’ hoardings featuring him that have been put up in Lucknow, saying no one is going to become the prime minister just by putting posters.



“No one is going to become the Prime Minister just by putting posters. If any supporter has put up a poster, he is expressing what he wants. The goal of Samajwadis is to stop BJP”, ANI quoted the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister as saying.



On Monday, a hoarding declaring Akhilesh Yadav as the ‘future Prime Minister’ had surfaced outside the SP office in Lucknow. The poster was put up by party spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan ‘Chaand’, who said,"Akhilesh Yadav's birthday is on July 1, but to express their love and respect towards their leader, Samajwadi Party workers celebrate his birthday multiple times."



The hoarding comes amid the slugfest between the SP and the Congress over candidates in the Madhya Pradesh election. Both the parties have not been able to arrive at a seat-sharing arrangement for the MP election scheduled to take place on November 17.



On Saturday, the SP chief had said that the Congress should not "betray" his party and should make it clear if they want an alliance or not. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

He, however, hinted the Congress leadership has approached him over the issue.

"I received a message from someone through the seniormost leader of the Congress party. If he is saying something, I will have to follow. He gave some message," Yadav said, without revealing any name. "But one thing I want to say is: why did they call us if they did not want an alliance?" he added.

The BJP has rejected the hoarding featuring Yadav as the ‘future PM’, calling it a Mungeri Lal ke haseen sapne (pipedream').

“Akhilesh Yadav has been totally rejected by the people of Uttar Pradesh and has no base in other states as well. His allies are continuously parting ways with him and under such circumstances, these are nothing but Mungeri Lal ke haseen sapne' of his associates that are never going to see the light of the day”, BJP spokesperson Avaneesh Tyagi was quoted by PTI as saying.

