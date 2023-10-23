BJP's mocks Akhilesh Yadav ‘future PM’ poster with ‘Mungeri Lal’ jibe

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday mocked Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav after a poster proclaiming him as "future Prime Minister" surfaced outside the party's office in Lucknow, saying no person can be stopped from “daydreaming”. The party said people should dream according to one's capability. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav(File)

The poster comes amid a slugfest between INDIA alliance partners, SP and Congress over seat distribution in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. The poster was put by SP leader Fakhrul Hasan Chaand.

"There is a saying, 'Mungeri Lal Ke Haseen Sapne (pipe dream)'. Nobody can stop anyone from daydreaming. But one should dream as per one's capability. Under PM Modi's leadership, our country is going ahead on the path of development. People of the country trust PM Modi and the country will definitely elect PM Modi as the PM for the third time," BJP leader Danish Azad Ansari told ANI on Monday.

Chaand said the poster was aimed at expressing love and respect towards the Samajwadi Party chief.

"Akhilesh Yadav's birthday is on July 1, but to express their love and respect towards their leader, Samajwadi Party workers celebrate his birthday multiple times. Today, some party leaders and workers are celebrating his birthday. Party workers are praying that Akhilesh Yadav becomes the PM of the country and serves the people," he added.

There has been no consensus among the constituents of the INDIA alliance -- a clutch of 28 parties against BJP -- as to who would be the face of the bloc for the 2024 general elections.

Yadav has accused Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh BJP over betraying him by not accommodating any Samajwadi Party leader in the Congress's list of 144 candidates. He has claimed senior Congress leaders assured his party of fielding at least four candidates.

On Sunday, Kamal Nath admitted that there were discussions over sharing seats with the Samajwadi Party.

"We did hold talks, we made all efforts but our people were not ready -- because the question was not about 'how many seats' but 'which seats'. I had to bring everyone and my organisation on board. We were not able to convince our people for the seats they (SP) wanted," he said.

UP's Congress unit chief, Ajay Rai on Sunday asked Yadav to withdraw from Madhya Pradesh, saying his party had no support in the state. Responding to the comment, Yadav alleged Congress leaders were siding with the BJP.

