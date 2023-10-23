At least 15 dead, over 100 injured in Bangladesh train collision

At least 15 people were killed and many others injured after a passenger train collided with a goods train in Kishoreganj. The accident happened when a passenger train collided with a freight train at Bhairab, about 80 kilometres from capital Dhaka. The crash occurred when the Dhaka-bound Godhuli Express collided head on with a cargo train heading to Chattogram. Train services to other parts of the country remained suspended following the accident. Several people are feared to be injured in the accident, local media reported quoting witnesses who said that many people were trapped under the train. Bangladesh Train Collision: Train damaged after it collided with another train at Bhairab in Kishoreganj.(Dhaka Tribune)

"We have recovered 15 bodies, many are injured," Sadiqur Rahman, a government administrator in Bhairab told AFP.

"The death toll will rise," he said as rescuers reported that they could still see bodies crushed and trapped under overturned coaches.

At least 100 people were injured, he added.

Many of the injured are lying under the damaged coaches, reports claimed.

Fire services personnel reached the spot and started a rescue operation, Reuters reported. The death toll could climb as rescue operations were ongoing, local police official Sirajul Islam said as per the news agency.

The number of casualties could increase, Bhairab Fire Station official Mosharraf Hossain told The Associated Press. He said rescuers and local people started a rescue operation and the bodies of at least 12 people were recovered.

