News / World News / At least 15 dead, over 100 injured in Bangladesh train collision

At least 15 dead, over 100 injured in Bangladesh train collision

ByMallika Soni
Oct 23, 2023 06:30 PM IST

Bangladesh Train Collision: Many of the injured are lying under the damaged coaches, reports claimed.

At least 15 people were killed and many others injured after a passenger train collided with a goods train in Kishoreganj. The accident happened when a passenger train collided with a freight train at Bhairab, about 80 kilometres from capital Dhaka. The crash occurred when the Dhaka-bound Godhuli Express collided head on with a cargo train heading to Chattogram. Train services to other parts of the country remained suspended following the accident. Several people are feared to be injured in the accident, local media reported quoting witnesses who said that many people were trapped under the train.

Bangladesh Train Collision: Train damaged after it collided with another train at Bhairab in Kishoreganj.(Dhaka Tribune)
Bangladesh Train Collision: Train damaged after it collided with another train at Bhairab in Kishoreganj.(Dhaka Tribune)

"We have recovered 15 bodies, many are injured," Sadiqur Rahman, a government administrator in Bhairab told AFP.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"The death toll will rise," he said as rescuers reported that they could still see bodies crushed and trapped under overturned coaches.

At least 100 people were injured, he added.

Read more: Book critical of Ming emperor recalled. Xi Jinping didn't like it because…

Many of the injured are lying under the damaged coaches, reports claimed.

Fire services personnel reached the spot and started a rescue operation, Reuters reported. The death toll could climb as rescue operations were ongoing, local police official Sirajul Islam said as per the news agency.

The number of casualties could increase, Bhairab Fire Station official Mosharraf Hossain told The Associated Press. He said rescuers and local people started a rescue operation and the bodies of at least 12 people were recovered.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War News Live along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out