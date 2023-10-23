Elite unit of Israeli agents formed to eliminate every Hamas terrorist involved in October 7 massacre

An elite unit of Israeli agents has now been formed with the aim of killing every single Hamas terrorist who was involved in the brutal October 7 massacre. Shin Bet is Israel’s version of the FBI. According to the Jerusalem Post, the specially selected members will function independently from other units. Burned cars next to homes that came under attack during a massive Hamas invasion into Kibbutz Nir Oz, Israel, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023 (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)(AP)

The new unit has planned to specifically target members of the special Hamas commando group called Nukhba. This is the group that is believed to have planned and launched the attack that killed hundreds of civilians along the country’s border with the Gaza Strip.

The worst of the attacks, perhaps, was launched at a music festival in Israel. The party descended into chaos when the terrorists attacked the site, killing at least 260 people and abducting many more. Thousands of people attended the party, near Kibbutz Re'im close to Gaza. Palestinian gunmen attacked the site and shot people down as they tried to escape.

Shin Bet is named after the World War I-era Jewish underground organisation “Nili,” which is an acronym in Hebrew for “the Eternal One of Israel will not lie,” according to the Times of Israel. The new unit will be using intelligence and agents in the field to eliminate about 2,500 terrorists involved in the attack. To date, the Israel Defense Forces has announced the deaths of Nukhba operatives including Billal al-Qedra, the head of the terror group’s Khan Younis battalion, and commander Ali Qadhi.

Several airstrikes have been conducted by Israel in Gaza and the West Bank after Hamas’ surprise attack on October 7. Over 1,400 people – mostly innocent civilians – were killed in the Hamas attack.

Meanwhile, a recent hospital bombing in Gaza killed hundreds, according to Palestinian officials. As Israeli airstrikes were blamed, the IDF vehemently denied the allegations. The IDF said in a statement that “an analysis of IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing in close proximity to the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza at the time it was hit.”