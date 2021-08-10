Every institution in the country under attack: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that every institution in the country is under attack and he isn’t allowed to speak in Parliament on various issues.

Rahul Gandhi, who is in Srinagar on a two-day visit, said that statehood should be restored in the J&K and free and fair elections should be held without any delay.

Addressing Congress workers and leaders in Srinagar soon after inaugurating the party office, Gandhi said all institutions in the country are under attack. “Whether it’s the Lok Sabha, Raj Sabha, judiciary or other institutions of the country, they are facing onslaught. Even people from press can’t write or speak. They are afraid if they will write they will lose their jobs.”

Gandhi said that he is not allowed to speak in the Parliament on Pegasus, corruption, Rafael and J&K. “There is not only attack on J&K, but there is also an indirect attack in the rest of the country on all institutions.”

Reminiscing about his roots in Kashmir, Rahul Gandhi said that they now live in Delhi, before that they lived in Allahabad (now Prayagraj) and before they lived in Kashmir. “I can well understand the psyche of people of Kashmir and have inherited Kashmiriyat. With love you can get every work done from the people of Kashmir and by force or hatred nothing can be achieved from the people.”

He said that his fight is against the divisive ideology of Narendra Modi and he will fight it out.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi visited Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

Gandhi drove to Tulmulla village where he held prayers inside the temple. The Congress leader also visited Dargah Hazratbal before inaugurating the Congress office in Srinagar.

On Monday evening, Gandhi attended a dinner hosted by J&K president, Ghulam Ahmad Mir that was attended by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, former MP Dr Karan Singh, former union minister Saif u din Soz and several other leaders.

This is Gandhi’s first visit to J&K after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

On August 5, 2019, the Central government nullified Articles 370 and 35(A), which gave the erstwhile state its special status and the mandate to define its domicile rules. Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have vowed to continue their struggle for restoration of statehood.

On July 28, minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai told Rajya Sabha that the statehood for Jammu & Kashmir would be granted after “normalcy is restored”.

In an interview with Hindustan Times on July 28, Jammu & Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha had said that union home minister Amit Shah had assured that “statehood would be granted to the union territory at an appropriate time”.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state spokesman Altaf Thakur said that Parliament members always speak on issues in Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha. “Unfortunately, Rahul Gandhi doesn’t want to speak in Parliament or his party has asked him not to speak there, so its not BJP’s fault.” Thakur said that under BJP rule, grassroot democracy has flourished in J&K, the panchayat, BDC and DDC polls were held here and institutions were strengthened. “This is the answer to Gandhi’s false allegations.”