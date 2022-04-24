Every PM remembered in Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalya: Modi on ‘Mann Ki Baat’

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly Sunday broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’, said that the recently inaugurated Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya in Delhi, is a “matter of pride” for the country.

“What can be a better time to remember the contribution of the Prime Ministers of the country than the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav? It is a matter of pride for the country that the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is taking the form of a mass movement,” said Prime Minister Modi in his 88th Mann Ki Baat episode.

He added that the PM Museum is becoming a “centre of attraction” for the youngsters which is helping them connect with the “precious heritage of the country.

Dedicated to the nation on BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya is created to remember and honor the contributions of the Prime Ministers of the country. Having been launched in the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration period, the museum, situated in the Teen Murti estate, covers the life of all 14 Indian prime ministers.

PM Modi also shared his idea with the youngsters of the country. “You must be aware that on the 18th of May, International Museum Day will be celebrated all over the world… Why not visit a local museum with your circle of friends during the upcoming holidays,” he said. He added, by visiting local museums, “you will also awaken curiosity about museums in the minds of others.” The Prime Minister also quizzed his “young friends” on general knowledge related to museums and asked them to share their answers on the NaMo App with the hashtag #MuseumQuiz.

In his monthly radio address on Sunday, PM Modi also spoke about the need for water conservation with summer at its peak in many states. He said, there may be plenty of water available in the urban areas, “but you also have to always remember the crores of people who live in water-stressed areas, for whom every drop of water is like elixir.” Speaking about the newly launched Amrit Sarovar, developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in every district of the country, he said, “I would like all of you, and especially the youth, to know about this campaign and also bear responsibility for it.”

He also stressed the importance of going digital, especially with cashless payments and going for “Cashless Dayouts”. “Now, even in small towns and in most villages, people are transacting through UPI. A culture is also evolving in the country through Digital Economy,” he said. He added, that on a daily basis, UPI transactions worth around ₹20,000 crore are taking place and last March, UPI transactions reached around ₹10 lakh crore.