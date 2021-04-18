Home / India News / Everyone above 25 must be able to get vaccinated: Sonia at CWC
Everyone above 25 must be able to get vaccinated: Sonia at CWC

Sonia Gandhi also slammed the Centre over its “colossal mismanagement” and “gross unpreparedness” in handling the Covid-19 crisis.
By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 12:50 AM IST
Sonia Gandhi(ANI)

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), in a virtual meeting, on Saturday decided to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reduce the vaccination age to 25 from the current 45 years, even as it slammed the Centre over its “colossal mismanagement” and “gross unpreparedness” in handling the Covid crisis.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi remarked that “despite a year to prepare, we have, regrettably, been caught off guard again” and accused the government of “gross unpreparedness” and “avoidable adhocism”.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi maintained the Union government has no strategy against Covid. “The nature of the government is causing problem,” he said.

