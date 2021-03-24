IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Everyone above 45 eligible for Covid vaccine from April 1: All you need to know
Representational image. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
Representational image. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
india news

Everyone above 45 eligible for Covid vaccine from April 1: All you need to know

So far the recipients have been limited to those who are at higher risk due to their age (60 and above), pre-existing health conditions (as long as they are 45 and older) or their profession (health workers or as frontline service staff)
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 09:16 AM IST

The Centre on Tuesday announced everyone above 45 will be eligible for Covid-19 vaccination from April 1. Here is all you need to know about the announcement:

• It comes amid requests from experts as well as several states to allow more people to take shots as the country is grappling with a sharp resurgence in cases.

• India recorded 47,239 cases on Tuesday, the highest since November 8.

• The government’s Co-Win dashboard showed that as of 7pm on Tuesday, a little over 41.5 million people have received their first doses.

• Less than 8 million have gotten both their doses.

Also Read | Focus on test-track-treat protocol: MHA to states

• The country targets inoculating 300 million people by the end of July.

• In the 67 days since the campaign was launched, close to 50 million doses have been administered.

• But the recipients have been limited to those who are at higher risk due to their age (60 and above), pre-existing health conditions (as long as they are 45 and older) or their profession (if they work as health workers or as frontline service staff).

• From April 1, people above 45 will not need to present medical certificates showing that they suffer from any of the predetermined medical conditions.

• The registration process for this category will begin on April 1

• According to an analysis of Covid-19 infection and mortality trends in India, 62% of all infections have been among people below 45.

• But people above this age account for almost 9 in 10 (87%) deaths, making targeting this age band more crucial for inoculation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP