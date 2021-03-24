Everyone above 45 eligible for Covid vaccine from April 1: All you need to know

The Centre on Tuesday announced everyone above 45 will be eligible for Covid-19 vaccination from April 1. Here is all you need to know about the announcement:

• It comes amid requests from experts as well as several states to allow more people to take shots as the country is grappling with a sharp resurgence in cases.

• India recorded 47,239 cases on Tuesday, the highest since November 8.

• The government’s Co-Win dashboard showed that as of 7pm on Tuesday, a little over 41.5 million people have received their first doses.

• Less than 8 million have gotten both their doses.

• The country targets inoculating 300 million people by the end of July.

• In the 67 days since the campaign was launched, close to 50 million doses have been administered.

• But the recipients have been limited to those who are at higher risk due to their age (60 and above), pre-existing health conditions (as long as they are 45 and older) or their profession (if they work as health workers or as frontline service staff).

• From April 1, people above 45 will not need to present medical certificates showing that they suffer from any of the predetermined medical conditions.

• The registration process for this category will begin on April 1

• According to an analysis of Covid-19 infection and mortality trends in India, 62% of all infections have been among people below 45.

• But people above this age account for almost 9 in 10 (87%) deaths, making targeting this age band more crucial for inoculation.