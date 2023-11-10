‘Everyone’s responsibility to look into matter': CM Mann on stubble burning in Punjab

Amid the Supreme Court directing the Centre, Punjab government to work together to stop farm fires and resolve the annual pollution crisis, CM Bhagwant Mann has said it was "everyone's responsibility" to curb the menace.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann (ANI)

"We are making all efforts, we are holding meetings. We have started meetings for the next batch of stubble too that could be the option (to curb stubble burning). We have presented before the court in writing that MSP should be given for other crops too," he said.

"Our land is so fertile that we can even grow sunflowers, maize and lentils...It is the responsibility of everyone, not just the government," he added.

In its order, the Supreme Court said earlier, “Punjab is seeing a scenario where the growth of paddy is causing the water table to decline drastically. A number of wells have gone beyond redemption. Paddy is not even consumed in Punjab. It is his (Advocate-General of Punjab) suggestion, that we believe correctly so, that paddy cultivation must be phased out and substituted with other crops. The Centre should explore the aspect of giving MSP for alternative crops.”

Punjab Advocate-General Gurminder Singh had submitted a report in the Supreme Court mentioning that the state cultivates 31 lakh acres of paddy while it was not even a crop native to Punjab. "Paddy was brought in by the Centre under the Food Security Act for use in the public distribution scheme. Incentives were given to Punjab to cultivate paddy. Farmers found it lucrative…. But now, we have to dig 700 m to 1000 m to find drinking water,” the report said.

