Evidence planted in computer of Elgar accused: Report

The findings of US firm Arsenal Consulting was first reported by The Washington Post. Hours later, Gadling’s lawyers moved the Bombay high court.
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JUL 07, 2021 02:04 AM IST
Leaders during the Elgar Parishad which was organised in Pune on December 31, 2017.(HT Photo)

A new digital forensics report on Tuesday said that the computer of Bhima Koregaon case accused Surendra Gadling was allegedly hacked to plant evidence.

The findings of US firm Arsenal Consulting was first reported by The Washington Post. Hours later, Gadling’s lawyers moved the Bombay high court.

In February, Arsenal Consulting had said that the computer of activist Rona Wilson, another accused, was allegedly hacked to plant letters that were later presented as evidence in the prosecution's charge sheet.

“We were certain that my husband innocent and implicated in a false case. The report fortified our belief,” said Gadling’s wife Meenal Gadling.. HTC

