Ex-IAF employee to Suvendu Adhikari's ‘Mr dependable’ PA, who was Chandranath Rath?

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant, Chandranath Rath, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Madhyamgram of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas late on Wednesday, police said. Rath was a crucial figure in Adhikari's election management in Nandigram and Bhabanipur, both seats that the leader won in the recently concluded assembly elections.

Chandranath Rath wasn't a regular PA. He once served in the Indian Air Force before he became one of Suvendu Adhikari's most trusted political associates.(ANI/PTI)

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Rath's killing comes amid the ongoing tensions in West Bengal in the wake of Mamata Banerjee's refusal to resign as chief minister and challenge to take the matter to the streets. On Monday, May 4, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a historic victory in the assembly elections, winning 207 of the 294 seats. Follow West Bengal news live updates

Chandranath Rath wasn't a regular PA. He reportedly once served in the Indian Air Force before he became one of Suvendu Adhikari's most trusted political associates.

IAF to PA: Who was Chandranath Rath?

A 41-year-old Chandranath Rath hailed from Chandipur in Purba Medinipur district, the turf that was at the base of Suvendu Adhikari's rise in Bengal politics, news agency PTI reported, citing party sources.

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{{^usCountry}} Despite being part of Adhikari's close-knit inner circle for years, Rath largely stayed away from the limelight. He was reportedly soft-spoken and kept a low-profile. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite being part of Adhikari's close-knit inner circle for years, Rath largely stayed away from the limelight. He was reportedly soft-spoken and kept a low-profile. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Rath completed his studies at the Rahara Ramakrishna Mission and served in the Indian Air Force for nearly 20 years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rath completed his studies at the Rahara Ramakrishna Mission and served in the Indian Air Force for nearly 20 years. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During his time at the Ramakrishna Mission, he was reportedly deeply influenced by the organisation's ethos and even considered a spiritual life once, the report mentioned, citing people close to the Rath family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During his time at the Ramakrishna Mission, he was reportedly deeply influenced by the organisation's ethos and even considered a spiritual life once, the report mentioned, citing people close to the Rath family. {{/usCountry}}

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Rath reportedly took voluntary retirement from the Air Force, following which he moved to the corporate sector for a brief period. After this, he gradually began shifting into political organisational work, such as coordination and administrative responsibilities.

Rath's entry into the political circuit wasn't random. His family had a political history with the Trinamool Congress before shifting allegiance to the BJP.

His mother, Hasi Rath, had held a position in a local panchayat body in Purba Medinipur during the TMC regime. She moved to the BJP, along with Suvendu Adhikari, in 2020.

The Rath family and Adhikari share a connection that dates back more than two decades, right from the early years of TMC's expansion in Purba Medinipur, PTI reported, citing family acquaintances.

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Chandranath Rath officially joined Adhikari's team around 2019, when the now-BJP leader was serving as a minister in the Mamata Banerjee government.

Rath handled work related to Adhikari's ministerial office and later continued in a similar role after the leader shifted to the BJP.

Over the years, Chandranath Rath cemented his role as a key backroom person for Adhikari and his political work. He coordinated several things, from organisational work to logistical matters, with party workers.

Insiders from the BJP reportedly described Rath as someone who enjoyed holding Adhikari's complete trust and was often part of sensitive operations related to campaign management and political coordination.

Within the BJP organisation, there reportedly were rumours that if Adhikari assumed a bigger role in the West Bengal government after the assembly elections, Rath could be given a larger administrative responsibility.

‘Mr Dependable, a dear friend’

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Political leaders condemned the killing of Chandranath Rath, describing him as a dear friend, an apolitical person, and dependable.

BJP leader Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhary said that for the past five years in the Vidhan Sabha, from tea-biscuits to poster works, everything Chandra (Chandranath's pet name) used to do.

"Chandranath Rath was a dear friend and a completely apolitical person. He was a good kid from a good family. The culprits responsible for his murder won't be spared," Chaudhary added.

BJP leader Agnimitra Paul said that Rath used to handle all the work of Suvendu Adhikari in the state assembly, describing him as "Mr Dependable".

She also said that Rath was completely apolitical.

Suvendu Adhikari spoke to reporters last night following Rath's murder and said that no conclusion is being drawn at the moment, though he said that it is a fact that the TMC had used terror over all these years. "The DGP had assured us that a proper investigation is on. He said this was a planned murder committed in cold blood. A car was used in the crime. I request our people not to take the law into their hands and have faith in the administration. Justice will be done. We think the incident may or may not be related to politics," Adhikari said.

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He said that police have learnt that the murder was planned over the last three or four days, adding that a recce was done.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Asmita Ravi Shankar ...Read More Asmita Ravi Shankar is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. She covers breaking news and focuses on crime, geopolitics, and the domestic political landscape. She has an eye for the intricacies in criminal investigations and a keen interest in how diplomacy and complexities affect politics, within India and globally. She has written extensively about Operation Sindoor, the Iran-US conflict, elections in India, Trump tariffs and diplomacy. Asmita also engages in multimedia storytelling, using interactive elements to enhance readers' news experience and build a high-traffic news ecosystem. With nearly three years of experience in the journalism industry, Asmita has been with HT for a little over a year. She has previously worked with online news teams at Outlook India and Network18, covering a wide range of beats and building her specialisation. In HT, she has been recognised for her comprehensive reportage and her contribution to coverage of the Bihar assembly election results, having single-handedly driven over 2 million users on that day. Asmita earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, the University of Delhi. She went on to earn a postgraduate diploma in integrated journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, sharpening her skills in multimedia storytelling, editing and sourcing to enrich her reportage. Additionally, Asmita holds a degree in Bharatanatyam from the Pracheen Kala Kendra. She is also a teacher of the Indian classical dance form. When not working on news, Asmita can be found dancing, binge-watching true crime docu-series, cooking and exploring various genres of music. Read Less

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