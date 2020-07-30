e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Ex-Samata Party chief Jaya Jaitley, 2 others awarded 4-yr jail term in corruption case

Ex-Samata Party chief Jaya Jaitley, 2 others awarded 4-yr jail term in corruption case

The case stemmed from a sting, ‘Operation Westend’ aired by news portal Tehelka in January 2001.

india Updated: Jul 30, 2020 14:47 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
New Delhi
Former Samata Party chief Jaya Jaitley
Former Samata Party chief Jaya Jaitley (HT File )
         

A Delhi court Thursday awarded 4-year jail term to ex-Samata Party president Jaya Jaitley and two others for corruption in a 2000-01 case related to a purported defence deal, a lawyer said.

Special CBI judge Virender Bhat also awarded 4-year jail term to Jaitley’s former party colleague Gopal Pacherwal and Major General (rtd) S P Murgai in the case, Murgai’s advocate Vikram Panwar said.

The court, in a proceeding held in camera, also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on all three convicts and directed them to surrender before it till 5 pm today.  The three were held guilty of corruption and criminal conspiracy in the purported purchase of hand-held thermal imagers.

The case stemmed from a sting, ‘Operation Westend’ aired by news portal Tehelka in January 2001.

tags
top news
Ayodhya priest, 15 policemen test Covid-19 +ve ahead of Ram temple event
Ayodhya priest, 15 policemen test Covid-19 +ve ahead of Ram temple event
India’s development aid comes without conditions, says PM Modi
India’s development aid comes without conditions, says PM Modi
Islamabad high court forms special bench to hear Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case
Islamabad high court forms special bench to hear Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case
SC dismisses plea seeking CBI enquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
SC dismisses plea seeking CBI enquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
Priyanka Gandhi vacates govt bungalow in Delhi’s Lutyens’ zone
Priyanka Gandhi vacates govt bungalow in Delhi’s Lutyens’ zone
‘Much to welcome in NEP but...’: Shashi Tharoor highlights some challenges
‘Much to welcome in NEP but...’: Shashi Tharoor highlights some challenges
‘Was struggling badly’:Azharuddin reveals how Pak batting great helped him
‘Was struggling badly’:Azharuddin reveals how Pak batting great helped him
After India, will US ban TikTok?: Watch Donald Trump’s response
After India, will US ban TikTok?: Watch Donald Trump’s response
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In