Ex-servicemen being mobilised to aid fight

india

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 00:10 IST

The defence ministry on Thursday announced that it is mobilising thousands of ex-servicemen (ESM) to assist state governments and district administrations, wherever required, to supplement the country’s efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

A ministry spokesperson said the department of ex-servicemen welfare has taken the initiative to mobilise the services of veterans. “Rajya Sainik Boards, Zila Sainik Boards are playing a dynamic role in identifying and mobilising maximum ESM volunteers to assist the state and district administration in performing public outreach activities such as contact tracing, community surveillance, management of quarantine facilities or any such tasks assigned to them,” the ministry said in a statement.

More than 8,500 military doctors and support staff are ready to help the government in the fight the Covid-19 pandemic. Besides, 9,000 hospital beds have been prepared to meet emergency requirements, the armed forces told the government on Wednesday.

The ministry said on Thursday that it is heartening that veterans across the country have risen to the occasion, in keeping with the motto of ‘service before self’, to fight the outbreak. “ESM are disciplined, motivated and well trained to operate in adverse situations and they have pan-India presence in all the districts and villages across the country,” the statement said.

It said more than 4,200 ESM are assisting in data collection from villages in Punjab, Chhattisgarh has employed veterans to help the police, district collectors in Andhra Pradesh have sought the assistance of ESM volunteers and retired medical personnel have been kept on standby in Uttar Pradesh.

“In addition, Sainik rest houses are being readied in Uttarakhand to act as isolation/quarantine centres if the need arises. In Goa, a control room has been established and ESM have been asked to remain on standby for any assistance to the local administration,” the release said.

The ministry also said the National Cadet Corps (NCC) has issued guidelines for temporary employment of its cadets to augment relief efforts and the functioning of various agencies involved in battling the pandemic under ‘Exercise NCC Yogdan’.

“The tasks envisaged for NCC cadets include manning of helpline/call centres, distribution of relief material/medicines/ food/essential commodities, community assistance, data management and queue and traffic management,” the ministry said in another statement, adding that guidelines make it clear that cadets should not be employed in the handling of law and order situations or in active military duties, or deployed at hot spots.

Only senior division volunteer cadets, over 18 years of age, will be roped in. “They should be employed in small cohesive groups of eight to 20 under the supervision of permanent instructor staff or and an associate NCC Officer,” it said. The ministry said on Wednesday that around 25,000 cadets are being mobilised.