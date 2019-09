india

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 23:13 IST

Former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya has been admitted to Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital Limited here on Friday.

Bhattacharya ruled West Bengal from 2000 to 2011. He is 75 years old.

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 23:06 IST