Ex-Army chief recalls horror on Goa-Delhi flight after engine failure, praises pilot

The Goa-Delhi IndiGo flight, which made an emergency landing shortly after take-off on Tuesday following an engine failure, was still climbing about 20 minutes after departure when former Army chief General JJ Singh, who was among the passengers, heard a loud noise and a hissing sound from one of the engines.

The Goa-Delhi IndiGo flight made an emergency landing shortly after take-off on Tuesday following an engine failure (Representative photo)

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The acceleration reduced considerably after the plane went up on full thrust. Passengers felt something was wrong but did not know what. Soon, some began crying, screaming and praying after they realised something had gone wrong.

“Although the element of fear of the unknown was consciously present in my mind, I did my best to reassure my co-passengers that with God’s grace all will be well. Some were visibly panic-stricken, some were sobbing or crying inconsolably, particularly a lady with a three-month-old baby in her lap,” said Singh, who was returning to Delhi from Karnataka’s Belagavi via Goa.

Flight 6E 2102, with 229 people on board, made an emergency landing on Tuesday after the pilot reported a suspected engine failure shortly after take-off, prompting the declaration of a full emergency at Manohar International Airport. The flight departed at 9.16am and landed safely at 9.50am.

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{{^usCountry}} “About 20 minutes into the flight, while the aircraft was still climbing, I heard a loud noise and a hissing sound from one of the engines, followed by silence,” Singh, who was also governor of Arunachal Pradesh, said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “About 20 minutes into the flight, while the aircraft was still climbing, I heard a loud noise and a hissing sound from one of the engines, followed by silence,” Singh, who was also governor of Arunachal Pradesh, said. {{/usCountry}}

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“The pilot’s composure was cool, calm and collected. He did not put us into any anxiety while he was doing his work to the best of his ability,” he said, adding, “It was only moments before touchdown that the pilot informed passengers that one of the engines had failed and that his aim was to bring the aircraft safely to the ground.”

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“When we landed, everybody heaved a sigh of relief and prayed to the gods for saving lives,” Singh added.

According to him, the passengers were then evacuated and taken by bus to a holding area. There was no emergency slide evacuation, and passengers were instead asked to leave the aircraft in an ordinary manner, Singh said.

“I have also written to the civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu and IndiGo recommending that the pilot be considered for a spot promotion or, at the least, a spot incentive or increment for his performance,” Singh, who was seated in row three, said.

Also Read: IndiGo flight reports engine failure mid-air, makes safe emergency landing in Delhi

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“.. when something goes wrong and yet is corrected in such a way, we should also appreciate that and convey our appreciation to the people concerned,” Singh said.

The incident also left him reflecting on the decision to change his original travel plan. “Suddenly a thought came into my mind: Why did I change my plan? Why did I change this flight? But then God’s grace saved us and the pilot’s skill,” he said.

In a statement, IndiGo said the aircraft was undergoing maintenance checks. It added that the standard operating procedure was followed after a technical issue was detected shortly after take-off. “...the relevant authorities were informed, and the pilots turned back and landed the aircraft safely at Manohar International Airport.”

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