Ex-BJP MLA of Rajasthan who admitted 5 lynchings on camera booked

Gyan Dev Ahuja, a former BJP MLA who was recorded saying that his supporters had "lynched five individuals" for cow smuggling, has been booked by the Alwar Police on charges of inciting hatred and animosity.

Shiv Shankar, SHO of Govindgarh Police Station, said the case was opened by police after the video went viral. Ahuja paid a visit to the family of Chiranjilal Saini, 45, who was lynched by Mev Muslim community members on suspicion of tractor theft. Saini died while receiving care in Jaipur hospital. Ahuja's comments on the viral video were in reference to this incident.

According to the SHO, the FIR was filed under section IPC 153-A for inciting animosity based on religion. Ahuja in the video was asking a group of people to start an agitation against the lynching of Saini. "We have so far lynched five people, be it in Lawandi or Behror. This has happened for the first time in this area that they have lynched someone. I have given free hand to workers to kill. We will get them acquitted and secure bail," the ex-MLA is seen saying in the video.

After the controversy, BJP's Alwar (South) chief Sanjay Singh Naruka told news agency PTI that the party "does not have this thinking".

The former Ramgarh MLA vowed that no one involved in cow smuggling and slaughter will be spared. The MLA claimed that while they were seated together, a local RSS leader proposed starting an agitation to voice opposition to Saini's lynching. "It is the Mev people who smuggle and slaughter cows and Hindus have sentiments for cows, therefore, they target such smugglers," he said, adding it was his duty to protect his workers.

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra shared the video saying it has exposed the BJP’s true face. "What more proof is needed of the BJP's religious terror and bigotry? The real face of the BJP has been exposed," he said.

In recent years, at least two incidents of lynching on suspicion of cow smuggling have happened in Alwar.

In 2017, 55-year-old Pehlu Khan was lynched in Bheror and in 2018, Rakbar Khan died after being beaten up in Lawandi village in Alwar's Ramgarh on a similar suspicion.

