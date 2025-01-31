Ex-CJI’s daughter shares photo of father working from his hospital bed

A photo of former Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde, in a hospital bed, while wearing a suit and looking ready for an arbitration meeting has gone viral. The picture, shared by his daughter Savitri Bobde on LinkedIn, shows a moment from a video call between them. Former Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde

According to her post, SA Bobde has been in the hospital for the last four weeks, recovering from several surgeries over the past eight months. She wrote on LinkedIn, “Dad, almost 70 years old, ready for a week-long arbitration from his hospital bed, where he has spent the last 4 weeks, after his 4th surgery (3rd unplanned one), all in the last 8 months.”

Savitri added that the former CJI has tubes coming out of his body and "is in pain most of the day." She concluded the post by adding, “P.S. Still looks great, doesn't he? Update: I've been conveying all your heartfelt messages to Dad. He's deeply touched and thanks every one of you.”

Netizens reaction

Netizens reacted to the post, with one user writing, “Seeing your father working from his hospital bed is truly inspiring! I wish him a speedy recovery and have no doubt that he'll bounce back soon. Fathers are indeed real-life superheroes, and their strength and resilience are a testament to that. I can relate to what you're going through, as I experienced something similar with my own father last year. He underwent open-heart surgery, but even from his hospital bed, he was guiding me and ensuring that everything was taken care of.”

Another user praised the former CJI's dedication to his work, writing, “Your father’s strength is truly inspiring. It's heartbreaking to witness such resilience through pain, but it's also a reminder of the importance of balance, health, and family. My thoughts and prayers are with him—may he find peace and healing soon.”

A different user wrote, “The legal fraternity need to self regulate ! This is a serious problem.”

About SA Bobde

SA Bobde, born in 1956, began his career as a lawyer in 1978. After practicing at the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court for over 21 years, he became a Senior Advocate in 1998, as reported by NDTV.

In March 2000, he was appointed as a judge at the Bombay High Court. Later, in October 2012, he became the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. He joined the Supreme Court on April 12, 2013, and became the Chief Justice of India on November 18, 2019. SA Bobde retired from the position of CJI on April 23, 2021.