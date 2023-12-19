close_game
News / India News / Ex-CM Raman Singh elected speaker of Chhattisgarh assembly

Ex-CM Raman Singh elected speaker of Chhattisgarh assembly

PTI |
Dec 19, 2023 12:54 PM IST

Ex-CM Raman Singh elected speaker of Chhattisgarh assembly

Raipur, Dec 19 (PTI) Senior BJP MLA and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh was on Tuesday unanimously elected as the speaker of the state legislative assembly.

The first session of the newly-elected assembly began here on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Vinshu Deo Sai moved a proposal for the election of 71-year-old Singh as the speaker which was seconded by Deputy CM Arun Sao.

Leader of opposition Charandas Mahant also moved a proposal for the election of Singh as the speaker which was seconded by senior Congress leader and former CM Bhupesh Baghel.

Three more proposals were moved by BJP members in favour of Raman Singh.

On Sunday, Singh filed his nomination for the speaker's post and said his new responsibility will be to take everyone together in the Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha.

Singh, a seven-term MLA, has won Rajnandgaon seat for four consecutive times - in 2008, 2013, 2018 and 2023.

