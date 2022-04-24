Ex-Congress leader Ripun Bora appointed Trinamool Congress’s Assam unit chief

SILCHAR: Former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora, who quit the Congress earlier this month to join the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), was appointed president of the TMC’s Assam unit on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Trinamool Congress national secretary, Abhishek Banerjee made the announcement. Banerjee said TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee had appointed Bora, also a former Assam minister, as the Assam unit president with immediate effect.

“The Chairperson envisions vast change for the furtherance and advancement of Assam and its people with All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) at the forefront,” the Abhishek’s letter said.

Bora effusively thanked Abhishek and Mamata on Twitter. “My gratitude to chairperson Mamata Banerjee and National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee for showing faith in me and appointing me as the state president of AITC. I will continue to work for the betterment of our state with the best of my ability,” the freshly-minted TMC leader said.

Sushmita Dev, the TMC’s Rajya Sabha MP from West Bengal who also crossed over to the TMC from the Congress, welcomed the announcement. Dev, a former Lok Sabha MP from Assam’s Silchar, expressed confidence that Ripun Bora will play a vital role in strengthening the TMC’s roots in Assam, the party’s priority in Assam.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Ripun Bora has the potential to unite grassroots level workers. I am happy with the decision taken by Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee,” said Dev.

She said the TMC willopen its state office in Guwahati in May to coordinate the party’s activities across Assam.